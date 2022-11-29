RE: Road Closure - US Route 5 in the area of Webb Terrace RCK
The roadway is now open.
From: Pedigo, Lydia
Sent: Monday, November 28, 2022 6:36 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure - US Route 5 in the area of Webb Terrace RCK
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 5 CLOSED, both lanes, in the area of Webb Terrace in Rockingham due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.