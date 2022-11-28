Opening hours of the outdoor space of the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre extended

MACAU, November 28 - The Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, is an important landmark located on the waterfront promenade in NAPE. In order to facilitate the public’s use of cultural facilities, the outdoor space of the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre adjusted its daily opening hours to 7am to 11pm, from 28 November, while the indoor area of the Centre is open from 10am to 6pm, from Saturdays to Thursdays.

Located on Avenida Sun Yat-Sen, the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre is adjacent to the Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront, and extends to the area surrounding the Macao Science Center. It is part of a waterfront promenade integrating sightseeing, leisure, culture and entertainment, which is well received by the public. The outdoor space of the Centre adjusted its opening hours consistent to those of the Leisure Area of the Kun Iam Statue Waterfront, in order to provide more leisure and entertainment space for residents and tourists to enjoy the coastal landscape.

Inaugurated on 21 March 1999, the Centre was designed by Portuguese architect and sculptor Cristina Rocha Leiria. The statue of the goddess Kun Iam weighs 50 tons and measures 20 metres in height, and is a symbol that promotes mutual respect and friendship between all peoples and civilizations. The base of the statue is in the shape of a lotus flower, while the inner cupola is designed by Macao artists Kwok Woon and Joana Ling, with the painting of symbols and texts releated to Lao Tse, Confucius, Mencius and Buddha. All are welcome to visit.

For more information, please visit www.icm.gov.mo/en/KunIamEcumenical or contact through tel. no. 8791 9814 from Tuesday to Sunday during opening hours.