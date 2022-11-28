Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,953 in the last 365 days.

Airport security exercise to be postponed

MACAU, November 28 - Due to the work arrangement of the participating entities, the Macau International Airport security exercise, originally scheduled to be carried out tomorrow (29 November 2022), will be postponed to a later date.

You just read:

Airport security exercise to be postponed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.