Ruins of St. Paul’s closed temporarily to the public from 30 November to 19 December due to installation of an exhibition

MACAU, November 28 - Due to the mounting of an exhibition at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and in order to ensure the public safety and meet the needs of the works, the monument’s site (including the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt) will be temporarily closed to the public from 30 November (Wednesday) to 19 December (Monday).

For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2836 6320 during office hours.