MACAU, November 28 - Due to the mounting of an exhibition at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and in order to ensure the public safety and meet the needs of the works, the monument’s site (including the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt) will be temporarily closed to the public from 30 November (Wednesday) to 19 December (Monday).
For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2836 6320 during office hours.
You just read:
Ruins of St. Paul’s closed temporarily to the public from 30 November to 19 December due to installation of an exhibition
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.