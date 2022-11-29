Tamil Eelam Martyr's Day - Great Heroes' Day Message by V. Rudrakumaran.
A day of remembering the Great Sons & daughters of our Nation who valiantly sacrificed their lives on the battlefields for the dream of Tamil Eelam
When we light the lamp and salute our Great Heroes on this day, let us take a pledge within ourselves that we will carry out the tasks expected of us for realizing the dreams of the Martyrs.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today is the Tamil Eelam Great Heroes’ Day. A day for us to cherish the memory of the Martyr-Heroes who sacrificed their dear lives for the cause of the liberation of the Tamil Eelam Nation and pay our salutes to them in the temples of our hearts.
— V. Rudrakumaran
A day of remembering the Great Sons and daughters of our Nation who valiantly sacrificed their lives on the battlefields for the dream of the Tamil Eelam people realizing their national liberation and social liberation and lead a happy life in our homeland without any fear about genocide by the Sinhala and in a society where social justice prevails.
A Great Day in memory of the great men and women who made a mark of our little nation of Tamil Eelam on the world map, and, by dint of their valour and sacrifice, registered our nation’s thirst for freedom on the annals of history. Our Great Heroes are omni-present in the breath of the people of Tamil Eelam.
They are disseminated all over the soil of Tamil Eelam. They are omni-present in all the seas and skies of Tamil Eelam. They are strongly one with us as the watchmen of the Nation of Tamil Eelam, as those who lit the fire of freedom to keep at bay the enemies of our Nation and prevent them from enslaving our nation.
The Tamil people, who have the tradition of worshipping their martyr-heroes, are worshipping their Great Heroes adopting them as gods-come-true in their lifetime. Our people’s worship of the Great Martyr-heroes is a modern-day version of the Sangam period tradition of worshipping the memory-stones Today, as we remember the Martyrs it is necessary for us to bear their dreams at heart and re-dedicate us to the tasks of realizing their dreams. This day should not just pass as a day of worshipping those who sacrificed their lives and saluting their work and sacrifice and thanking them. We cannot be satisfied that we have, by saluting the Martyrs on the Great Heroes’ Day, done our duty towards our nation and towards them. This day should not be reduced to the level of our remembering and thanking our late fathers every Amnavasai day of the month of Aadi and our late mothers every full moon day of the month of Pournami, nor regarded as day of remembering and thanking our Martyr-Heroes on their Day. Our saluting the Great Heroes and hailing them should not be reduced to a mere liturgical exercise.
On the contrary we should take to heart the Great Heroes’ Day as a day of refreshing and sharpening our thoughts and deeds to realize the dreams of the Martyrs. The Great Heroes’ Day should instill in us all an inner sense of duty that we should work with responsibility keeping in mind that our Martyr Heroes have left to our generation the responsibility of realizing their dreams.
When we light the lamp and salute our Great Heroes on this day, let us take a pledge within ourselves that we will carry out the tasks expected of us for realizing the dreams of the Martyrs. And it is with this resolve that the TGTE joins the Tamil people living all over the surface of the earth and bows its head to pay its valiant salute to our Great Heroes.
On this Great heroes’ Day, we should sharpen our thoughts of realizing the dreams of the Martyrs. This dream of the martyrs was to establish a separate state of Tamil Eelam with independence and sovereignty on the soil of the Homeland of Tamil Eelam. The dream is not just one that is born of a desire that the Tamil people should have state of their own in this world. On the contrary history points to the reality that there is no way other than the formation of a separate state for the people of Tamil Eelam if the Eelam Tamil nation is to protect itself from genocide by the Sinhala nation. That was the reason why more than 60 thousand martyrs have sacrificed their lives for establishing a separate state of Tamil Eelam.
Even now in the present milieu the practical truth is that there is no other option, but the formation of a separate state for the people of Tamil Eelam to protect themselves from the ongoing structural genocide by Sinhala. No one harping on the infeasibility of the goal of Tamil Eelam can suggest a way or remedy for the people of Tamil Eelam to protect themselves from the ongoing structural genocide by Sinhala.
Sinhala-Buddhist supremacism would not accept any political setup that could frustrate its scheme of gobbling up the territory of the Homeland of the people of Tamil Eelam, destroying the national identity of the people of Tamil Eelam and subjecting the Tamil Eelam nation to genocide.
If, therefore, anyone hopes to attain a setup for the Eelam Tamil people to protect themselves by holding talks with the Sinhala state of Sri Lanka and winning it over, theirs would be a fruitless wait of the proverbial parrot.
A separate state of Tamil Eelam as a setup for the people of Tamil Eelam to protect themselves is not something that can evolve from local conditions alone. On the contrary it has to spring from the international political situation and the geopolitical situation of the Indian Ocean and the South Asian region. The task before us at present is to find out ways and means for the geopolitical situation developing in favour of our political interests and maintaining and retaining a favourable situation for a separate state of Tamil Eelam with independence and sovereignty when the international situation is ripe.
And for this it is essential for the nation of Tamil Eelam to protect its nationhood. The Sinhala supremacist monster is making cyclopean efforts to do away with the territorial contiguity of the Homeland of Tamils by gobbling up the Tamil Eelam Homeland by breaking it up and promoting Sinhala settlements.
In particular, the Sinhala establishment is actively involved in dividing the North and the South (South Tamil Eelam means the East Province) into two parts. The population of the Sinhala people in the East when the island of Sri Lanka attained its ‘freedom’ from the British was a mere one per cent, but today it is more than 30 per cent. The Sinhala establishment is acting deliberately to occupy the Eastern province not just territorially, but politically as well. And for this purpose it is deliberately driving a wedge of conflicts between the Tamil and Muslim people.
By instigating the Tamil-Muslim conflict it is trying to create an illusion among the two sides that each of them can defeat the other by aligning with the Sinhala state. Therefore, Sinhala-Buddhist supremacism is acting on a plan to weaken Tamil nationalist politics in the Eastern province and to bring the Tamil and Muslim people under the Sinhala nationalist parties. Likewise, Sinhala-Buddhist supremacism is acting on a plan to weaken Tamil nationalist politics in the Northern province, too, by raking up differences of caste, religion and region. The Tamil people and the Muslim people should be very vigilant about the Sihala state’s evil designs. Should be aware that the Sinhala state would be doing what the proverbial monkey did while dividing the cake.
Only by strengthening and consolidating ourselves as a nation and asserting the necessity of a separate state of Tamil Eelam as the only solution to the political problem that will enable the wining over of Tamil Eelam when the international situation turns in our favour.
It would be very much relevant in the present context for us to ponder over our chances on the international stage, as the formation of a separate state of Tamil Eelam is related to the international situation. At a time when through the Mullivaikkal Tamil Genocide in 2009, the Homeland of Tamil Eelam was subjected to total occupation by the Sinhala establishment, the world was under a unipolar world order.
Generally speaking, in unipolar world order the international political space for stateless nations would be very limited. If the interests of the stateless nations is not in consonance with the big powers leading the political order the struggle of the said nations would lose as a matter of course.
Before 1991 while the world had a bi-polar world order, fighting small nations had various opportunities. While the international states had a bi-polar world order, the fighting nations had some chances to utilize the few spaces in between the former. A new political trend has now emerged as the present world is moving from a unipolar world order to bi-polar or multi-polar world order. The continuation of the Russia-Ukraine war brings forth conditions for the further development of this trend.
As the unipolar world order gets weakened, giving way to a bi-polar world order, the contradictions developing between powerful states would be creating new political opportunities for the fighting nations. Such a situation, we hope, would as well open up opportunities for the Tamil Eelam nation,
as well. In order properly to utilize such opportunities the nation of Tamil Eelam requires a strong united political leadership. In the present circumstances the lack of a united political leadership both in the Homeland and in the Diaspora is a deadlock to take forward the struggle of the Tamil Eelam people to the next stage and dealing with the international powers for the interests of the Tamils. Organizations based on the Tamil national standpoint and active among the people both in the Homeland and in the Diaspora, should reflect on ways and means to act unitedly for the Tamil National standpoint. To form a national united high command for the political organizations active in the Homeland and the Diaspora to take united political decisions should be useful.
As in fact the political circumstances are different for the homeland and for the Diaspora relating to the political space, the said national political high command can be separate for the Homeland and for the Diaspora. These two political high commands can maintain a cordial and understanding relationship and take political decisions on behalf of the Tamil people.
As in the Homeland the political space for demanding a separate state of Tamil Eelam is lacking, the Thimpu principles and the proposals put forward by the LTTE for an Interim Self-Governing Council can be adopted as political guideline principles. On this day the Great Heroes’ Day we issue our appeal to the Tamil political organizations to start a dialogue among themselves on the formation of such a united political High Command.
It is also the need of the hour to launch and operate a credible and transparent Tamil National Fund with a view to strengthening the nation of Tamils. Even though the Government of Sri Lanka went through an economic crisis which led to the official ouster of the Rajapakshe
brothers their reign continues in practice.
Although the Sri Lankan economic crisis seems to have subsided a little it is the reading of many an expert that the crisis in fact runs deep and will persist for a long time to come. The Government of Sri Lanka is hiding the fact that the military expenses incurred during and after the war of Tamil genocide played an important role in the crisis. This has to be exposed. It is also imperative to provide for sending aid material directly to the Tamil people
inhabiting the island of Sri Lanka when they are in need, through an international mechanism.
On this day of remembering our Great heroes we embrace the parents who gave them unto us.
Oh, parents of the Great Martyr-heroes! Your sons and daughters have made the land of Tamil Eelam proud by their valour and sacrifice.
Their sacrifice would never be in vain. The fire of freedom they lit up will emancipate our Nation.
Our beloved land of Tamil Eelam will breathe free.
The destiny of Tamils is in the hands of Tamils
The thirst of Tamils is for a Homeland of Tamil Eelam.
V. Rudrakumaran
Prime Minister,
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
