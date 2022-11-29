Philatelic Gifts Festive Season Sale

MACAU, November 29 - To welcome the festive season in winter, the following 40 designated philatelic products with special discounts will be offered to philatelists from the period of 1st December 2022 to 28th February 2023 at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office, Red Market Post Office, Carmo Post Office and Communications Museum Shop.

Seq. Products Price (MOP) Discounted Price (MOP) 1 Gift Set of Painting in Porcelain Plate – Praise of Lotus (Double Happiness Lotus) 450.00 382.50 2 Gift Set of Painting in Porcelain Plate – Praise of Lotus (Cheerful Lotus) 450.00 382.50 3 Gift Set of Silk Scarf and Silk Souvenir Sheet – 130th Anniversary of Macao Post 628.00 502.40 4 Gift Set of Teacup and Set of Postcards – Lotus (Lotus Flower) 320.00 272.00 5 Gift Set of Teacup and Set of Postcards – Lotus (Lotus Pod) 320.00 272.00 6 Gift Set of Porcelain Plate Painting with Postcards – Ascension 618.00 525.30 7 Gift Set of Stamps and Chinese Paintings Reel – Traditional Chinese Culture 338.00 270.40 8 Gift Set of Teapot and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Tiger 328.00 278.80 9 Gift Set of Teapot and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Dog 468.00 397.80 10 Gift Set of Teapot and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Pig 468.00 397.80 11 Gift Set of Gaiwans and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Rat 468.00 397.80 12 Annual Album of Stamps 2013 185.00 166.50 13 Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2013 185.00 166.50 14 Annual Album of Stamps 2014 215.00 193.50 15 Annual Album 2015 448.00 403.20 16 Annual Album of Stamps 2015 260.00 234.00 17 Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2015 180.00 162.00 18 Annual Album 2016 500.00 450.00 19 Annual Album of Stamps 2016 268.00 241.20 20 Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2016 208.00 187.20 21 Annual Album 2017 428.00 385.20 22 Annual Album of Stamps 2017 228.00 205.20 23 Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2017 178.00 160.20 24 Annual Album 2018 438.00 394.20 25 Annual Album of Stamps 2018 228.00 205.20 26 Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2018 188.00 169.20 27 Annual Album 2019 620.00 558.00 28 Annual Album of Stamps 2019 350.00 315.00 29 Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2019 300.00 270.00 30 Philatelic Book “50th Macao Grand Prix” 280.00 224.00 31 Philatelic Book “Macao World Heritage” 250.00 200.00 32 Philatelic Book “Science and Technology – Magic Squares” 250.00 200.00 33 Presentation Pack “Christmas” 98.00 78.40 34 Presentation Pack “Church Windows” 85.00 68.00 35 Presentation Pack “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area” 120.00 96.00 36 Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Dog” 100.00 80.00 37 Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Pig” 100.00 80.00 38 Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Rat” 120.00 102.00 39 Thematic Pack “Legends and Myths” 220.00 176.00 40 Thematic Pack “20 Years of the Handover” 150.00 127.50