Philatelic Gifts Festive Season Sale

MACAU, November 29 - To welcome the festive season in winter, the following 40 designated philatelic products with special discounts will be offered to philatelists from the period of 1st December 2022 to 28th February 2023 at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office, Red Market Post Office, Carmo Post Office and Communications Museum Shop.

Seq.

Products

Price

(MOP)

Discounted Price

(MOP)

1

Gift Set of Painting in Porcelain Plate – Praise of Lotus

(Double Happiness Lotus)

450.00

382.50

2

Gift Set of Painting in Porcelain Plate – Praise of Lotus

(Cheerful Lotus)

450.00

382.50

3

Gift Set of Silk Scarf and Silk Souvenir Sheet – 130th Anniversary

of Macao Post

628.00

502.40

4

Gift Set of Teacup and Set of Postcards – Lotus (Lotus Flower)

320.00

272.00

5

Gift Set of Teacup and Set of Postcards – Lotus (Lotus Pod)

320.00

272.00

6

Gift Set of Porcelain Plate Painting with Postcards – Ascension

618.00

525.30

7

Gift Set of Stamps and Chinese Paintings Reel – Traditional Chinese Culture

338.00

270.40

8

Gift Set of Teapot and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Tiger

328.00

278.80

9

Gift Set of Teapot and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Dog

468.00

397.80

10

Gift Set of Teapot and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Pig

468.00

397.80

11

Gift Set of Gaiwans and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Rat

468.00

397.80

12

Annual Album of Stamps 2013

185.00

166.50

13

Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2013

185.00

166.50

14

Annual Album of Stamps 2014

215.00

193.50

15

Annual Album 2015

448.00

403.20

16

Annual Album of Stamps 2015

260.00

234.00

17

Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2015

180.00

162.00

18

Annual Album 2016

500.00

450.00

19

Annual Album of Stamps 2016

268.00

241.20

20

Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2016

208.00

187.20

21

Annual Album 2017

428.00

385.20

22

Annual Album of Stamps 2017

228.00

205.20

23

Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2017

178.00

160.20

24

Annual Album 2018

438.00

394.20

25

Annual Album of Stamps 2018

228.00

205.20

26

Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2018

188.00

169.20

27

Annual Album 2019

620.00

558.00

28

Annual Album of Stamps 2019

350.00

315.00

29

Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2019

300.00

270.00

30

Philatelic Book “50th Macao Grand Prix”

280.00

224.00

31

Philatelic Book “Macao World Heritage”

250.00

200.00

32

Philatelic Book “Science and Technology – Magic Squares”

250.00

200.00

33

Presentation Pack “Christmas”

 98.00

 78.40

34

Presentation Pack “Church Windows”

 85.00

 68.00

35

Presentation Pack “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”

120.00

 96.00

36

Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Dog”

100.00

 80.00

37

Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Pig”

100.00

 80.00

38

Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Rat”

120.00

102.00

39

Thematic Pack “Legends and Myths”

220.00

176.00

40

Thematic Pack “20 Years of the Handover”

150.00

127.50

Philatelic Gifts Festive Season Sale

