PRIB: Senate commends Philippine powerlifting team

PHILIPPINES, November 29 - Press Release

November 28, 2022 Senate commends Philippine powerlifting team The Senate adopted a resolution commending the Philippine powerlifting team for its outstanding performance during the 2022 Southeast Asian Cup held in Johor Baru, Malaysia. The upper chamber adopted Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 246 congratulating and commending the Powerlifting Association of the Philippines for their successful campaign representing the country in the said competition held last September. Sen. Manuel "Lito" Lapid, sponsor of the measure, said the achievements of the powerlifting team dominating both men's and women's divisions deserve recognition and honor. "Our athletes gave an absolutely exemplary performance, all the effort and hard work in preparation for the cup paid off, in both divisions we bested our opponents, even setting new records," Lapid said. The men's team, according to SRN 246, completely dominated the competition in the men's division, winning a total of 49 medals with 23 gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze and setting three new Asian records. The women's team also bested its rivals bagging a total of 29 medals, with 21 gold, four silver and four bronze, while also setting seven new Asian records. "The exemplary performance of Team Philippines in the 2022 Southeast Asian Cup deserves the highest praise, recognition and commendation for bringing pride and honor to our country through the sport of Powerlifting," Lapid added. The senator also expressed hope that the incredible feat of the powerlifting team could serve as an inspiration to the Filipino people and to aspiring athletes. Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva hailed the powerlifting team for its "powerful" performance as he expressed confidence that the winning streak of Filipino athletes will continue. "We are incredibly proud of this historic feat, and we join our colleagues in congratulating and commending our athletes for bringing pride and honor to the country," Villanueva said in his co-sponsorship speech. Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go in his co-sponsorship speech expressed his full support for the athletes who participated in the event. "The accomplishments of our countrymen have served as a source of encouragement and inspiration. This goes to show that despite the challenges we are facing and the humbling experience this pandemic has brought upon each of us, we continue to strive harder and soar to greater heights. Their sacrifice and commitment truly serve as an inspiration to all of us," Go said.