PM stresses Việt Nam's attachment to green development

VIETNAM, November 28 -

HCM CITY — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans, and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevičius in HCM City on Monday, affirming the importance Việt Nam attaches to green development and the realisation of international commitments on forest, seas, oceans, and the fight against climate change.

PM Chính said as Việt Nam, especially the Mekong Delta, is highly vulnerable to climate change, it has built programmes, strategies, and plans for green development. However, as a developing country with a low starting point, fairness and justice need to be guaranteed during the transition process.

He called on the international community to assist Việt Nam in finance, science – technology, personnel training, governance experience, and building of a legal basis that matches Việt Nam’s conditions and international practices.

Regarding illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, he said after the European Union gave recommendations, Việt Nam has actively taken measures to address this issue.

Aside from aligning legal regulations on sea and ocean protection and anti-IUU fishing with international rules, the country has increased communication to improve citizens’ awareness of and compliance with regulations, created beneficial livelihoods for people to reduce sea exploitation, and installed monitoring devices on vessels to deal with any IUU fishing, the Government leader elaborated.

PM Chính expressed his hope that the EU will cooperate with Việt Nam, which has more than 3,000km of coastline, in developing sea-based economic activities, including sea farming, fishing, logistics, protecting and exploiting maritime resources, and ensuring security and safety of navigation and overflight at sea.

He also called on his guest to help strengthen Việt Nam – EU cooperation in an increasingly substantive and effective manner, including promoting EU countries’ ratification of the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

At the meeting, Sinkevičius, who was in Việt Nam to attend the Green Economy Forum & Exhibition (GEFE) 2022 held by the European Chamber of Commerce, highly valued the country’s efforts and commitments to implement green and anti-climate change policies, including the roadmap for achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Việt Nam has worked actively and fruitfully with the EU in the IUU fishing combat, he noted, adding that this is a long-term issue and the country should keep striving to achieve desired results.

He also asked Việt Nam to continue paying attention to and coordinating with the EU in protecting and developing forests, and conserving forest and marine biodiversity, including preventing plastic waste.

Agreeing with the commissioner’s opinions, PM Chính appreciated the EU’s assistance with the IUU fishing combat, adding that Việt Nam is working hard to recover forests, protect the ocean, and prevent plastic waste.

The country does not pursue pure economic growth at the expense of the environment, but takes the people as the centre, player, target, momentum, and resource of development, he stated.

He expressed his belief that the Việt Nam – EU relations, including in fighting climate change and conserving forest, marine, and agricultural biodiversity, will become increasingly substantive and effective.

Meeting with Dutch minister of trade

Later the same day, PM Chính met Dutch Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher who is on a working visit to Việt Nam and attending the GEFE.

PM Chính said Việt Nam always attaches great importance to the comprehensive relations with the Netherlands and spoke highly of the positive development of bilateral ties, particularly in the fields of politics, diplomacy, trade and investment, climate change adaptation and sustainable agriculture.

He stressed that the two sides need to continue implementing bilateral mechanisms effectively, enhance practical cooperation within the framework of strategic partnership in climate change adaptation and State management and the strategic partnership in sustainable agriculture and food security.

The Government leader said he wished that the Netherlands will continue supporting Việt Nam in areas relating to climate change adaptation, development of green and sustainable agriculture, protection of biodiversity, sea ports, green economy and tourism.

He proposed the Netherlands create favourable conditions for Vietnamese products to get access to the Dutch and European markets and hoped that the Dutch Parliament will soon ratify the EVIPA to create motivation and open up investment cooperation opportunities between the two countries.

Dutch Minister Liesje Schreinemacher affirmed that the Netherlands attaches great importance to the comprehensive partnership with Việt Nam and confirmed to continue to stand with Việt Nam to deepen the bilateral cooperation in all fields, particularly in climate change adaptation, environmental protection, sustainable agriculture, logistics and renewable energy. — VNS