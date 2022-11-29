PHILIPPINES, November 29 - Press Release

November 29, 2022 REVILLA BATS FOR REGULATED PARKING FEE IN THE ENTIRE COUNTRY Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. has filed a bill regulating parking fees in commercial and business establishments, institutions, and parking facilities in response to public clamor. "Ilang taon nang nakabinbin sa kongreso ang panukalang batas na i-regulate ang bayad sa parking spaces katulad ng sa mga mall, mga kainan, at ibang pang lugar. Sa totoo lang, kung tutuusin, matagal na dapat naisabatas ito. Kaya ngayon ay talagang itutulak natin ang pagpasa nito sa kongreso lalo na't malaking kabawasan ito sa gastusin ng ordinaryong mamamayan," Revilla said. Senate Bill No. 1463 fixes parking rates in malls, supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools, and dedicated parking facilities, among others. These amount to as follows: P20 for first 3 hours + P5/succeeding hour for all types of cars;

P10 for first 3 hours + P2/succeeding hour for motorcycles;

P100 flat rate for overnight parking for all types of cars;

P50 flat rate for overnight parking for motorcycles;

P100 flat rate for valet service, in addition to the regular parking fee;

P100 in addition to parking fees for lost or damaged parking ticket;

P200 in addition to parking fees for lost or damaged parking card. The bill also mandates a grace period of fifteen minutes for pass-through customers who will be allowed to park for free, and likewise provides free parking for the first three hours for customers who spend at least five hundred pesos in the establishment. "Habang nirerespeto natin ang mga negosyo na tumutulong sa pagpapalago ng ating ekonomiya, kailangan din nating balansehin at protektahan ang interest ng nakakarami. Kaya dapat lamang na i-regulate natin ang parking fees na minsan ay hindi na nagiging makatarungan," Revilla added. Some parking facilities and office parking spaces in the country, especially in central business districts, charge exorbitant fees that could go as high as P400 for 8 hours, which is already a huge portion of the daily wage of workers availing the parking space. "Minsan, kakarampot na lang ang kinikita ng ating mga kababayan. Tapos mababawasan pa ito ng malaki dahil sa sobrang mahal na parking fees sa kanilang mga pinagtatrabahuhan. O kaya naman na halip na maidagdag nila sa kanilang pang-grocery e napupunta pa sa mahal na parking fee sa pamilihan o mall. Kaya dapat talaga ay ipasa na natin ang batas na ito upang matulungan natin ang mga consumer," the solon ended.