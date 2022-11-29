Submit Release
NA Standing Committee considers important issues at 17th session

VIETNAM, November 29 - HÀ NỘI — The 17th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee opened in Hà Nội on Monday under the chair of NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

The committee gave opinions on the outcomes of the 4th session of the 15th National Assembly which concluded on November 15 and preparations for the legislature's 2nd extraordinary session and the 5th regular session in May next year.

Members also considered and gave opinions on a number of issues related to finance and budget, including the allocation of remaining capital from the central budget for the three national target programmes for poverty reduction, new-style rural area building and socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas, in the 2021-25 period; and the adjustment of on-lending capital plan of localities in 2022.

They commented on the signing of an agreement between the governments of Việt Nam and the US on conditions for renovating, constructing and maintaining diplomatic sites (COCA Agreement).

A proposal from the Prime Minister on the appointments and dismissals of Vietnamese ambassadors abroad was also considered and approved at the session.

Regarding the NA’s 2nd extraordinary session, Huệ said the Prime Minister has submitted to the NA Standing Committee seven urgent issues that need to be handled early, including the national master planning in 2021 – 2030, with a vision to 2050; a draft revised Law on Medical Examination and Treatment; and a number of financial and budgetary issues, including solutions to handle problems and inadequacies at some toll stations and transport infrastructure projects under the BOT investment form.

The NA Standing Committee also looked into issues to be put on the agenda of the second extraordinary session. — VNS

