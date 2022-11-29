The local contractor looks to change area home construction for the better
Brights Build leans with 20 years of area industry experience to bring 3D home printing to the Houston marketHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATE, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For as long as humans have built homes, newer methods of building those homes have steadily progressed into the form that most US residents would attribute to the only way to build today.
But after two decades of construction experience, one area construction company is bringing the newest and latest construction technology to the area market in a big way.
Brights Build has already tested the viability of 3D printed single home construction in the area, but as the industry-changing technology becomes more ubiquitous, CEO Becker believes the impact will change how homes are built forever.
“We can build a high-quality home quicker and cheaper than ever before using 3D printer technology,” Becker said. “It’s hard to imagine that this will not someday become the standard for home construction for the masses.”
He said that Brights Build, using 3D printers, can create a more eco-friendly, economical home and incorporate unique and creative designs.
“While other contractors continue to build with 100-year-old methods, we are looking to the future with 3D printing technology,” Becker said. “After seeing the potential, we knew that this would be an industry disruptor, but rather than try to compete, Brights Build decided to ride that innovation and use it to bring eco-friendly, economically sound, and fun housing to the state of Texas.”
Putting the 3D home printing technology to the test, he said the company is currently planning the construction of 150 homes in a one-of-a-kind housing development.
“While so many contractors and construction companies out there recognize the potential, they continue to sit on the sidelines regarding adoption,” Becker said. “With our planned $50 million housing development, we are set to prove this is here to stay and fully expect other builders to come to the table and adopt this technology themselves.”
In Becker's opinion, this technology will completely change how houses are constructed worldwide.
“We can eliminate waste while lowering labor cost and create these homes that lend themselves so well to the current industry needs in ways more traditional construction cannot,” Becker said. “It’s the precision building that is far more efficient than any other method used today. And with it, we can create personalized, flexible spaces that lend well to the modern eco-conscious and customized lifestyle at a fraction of the cost.”
While Brights Build has grabbed onto and champions the new technology, he said rather than cut others out, they want to help guide the Houston home construction industry through strategic partnerships.
“As 3D home printing as a construction method integrates into the industry, we see nothing but opportunity," Becker said. "Rather than try to keep this all to ourselves, we want to work with others for the betterment of the entire community and state. As an early adopter, we are looking for industry partners as we learn to utilize 3D home printing technology to bring affordable homes to the market faster than ever before."
"We have tested 3D home printing works as a practical construction method," he continued. "Now we are looking for those owners and operators that want to move into the future with us and create a stronger industry that better suits the needs of the modern American family."
