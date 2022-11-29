COOKIE POP & CANDY POP’ Launch ‘The Popcorn Challenge’ #GivingTuesday Initiative Benefiting the Ryan Seacrest Foundation
SNAX-Sational Brands’ Annual #SnackGiving Initiative for 2022 Continues on #GivingTuesday with Social Media Post by Ryan Seacrest
We are excited to continue teaming up with SNAX-Sational Brands. Their support continues helping us build new Studios in pediatric hospitals and bring entertaining, uplifting experiences to patients!”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookie Pop and Candy Pop by SNAX-Sational Brands Group is excited to be celebrating their annual ‘SnackGiving’ initiative for 2022 with their first ever ‘The Popcorn Challenge’ to help raise brand awareness in support of official charity partner, the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, and their work with children's hospitals nationwide. The Popcorn Challenge, featuring Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, officially kicked off on November 15th ahead of Giving Tuesday, the annual day of Giving, and continues all holiday season.
— Meredith Seacrest, Executive Director & COO for Ryan Seacrest Foundation
Ryan Seacrest posted today, November 29th, in support of #GivingTuesday with his own in-studio ‘The Popcorn Challenge’ where he attempted to catch Cookie Pop OREO® in his mouth for 10 seconds. Watch on social media here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cliy3k7gGaB/?igshid=ZDhmZGIxNmQ=
SNAX-Sational Brands Entire Premiere Portfolio of Popular Cookie Pop and Candy Pop Popcorn Flavors including OREO®, TWIX®, CHIPS AHOY!®, Butterfinger®, Sour Patch Kids®, Nutter Butter®, Snickers® and M&Ms Minis® to participate in the Inaugural #GivingTuesday Popcorn Challenge, along with Special Edition Holiday Popcorn Flavors Cookie Pop Iced Gingerbread and Candy Pop Peppermint Hot Chocolate
November 15th, 2022, The Popcorn Challenge officially went live across social media channels debuting a TikTok video by music artist and TV/Film personality Lance Bass, (Instagram linked here: LINK to Lance Bass Social Kick Off), to challenge his followers to participate in this incredible initiative with Cookie Pop and Candy Pop to benefit the Ryan Seacrest Foundation’s network of Seacrest Studios in children’s hospitals across the country. The original song for The Popcorn Challenge was created by Bobby Kennedy III.
On November 17th, the brand hosted a live challenge event in Los Angeles at Hotel Ziggy (www.hotelziggy.com) on The Sunset Strip, centered in their music lounge Backbeat, with DJ sets by Riverdale’s Hart Denton, Caroline D’Amore and Ryan Kenney. Social media stars and influencers took to TikTok and Instagram at the bash to post their own content videos participating in The Popcorn Challenge. (360 Videos here: #ThePopcornChallenge Live Gallery Link Shutterstock preview event gallery here: Shutterstock Photo Gallery)
Ahead of #GivingTuesday, the annual global generosity movement that unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world, SNAX-Sational Brands was thrilled to launch its annual #SnackGiving campaign to raise funds for the Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF) in the form of ‘The Popcorn Challenge.’ Focused across social platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, The Popcorn Challenge officially launched on November 15th, and aims to engage users and consumers for an interactive giving initiative through December 15th.
Today, on #GivingTuesday, November 29th, Ryan Seacrest has released his very own video in support of The Popcorn Challenge, as Cookie Pop and Candy Pop continue to challenge followers across social media to engage in the promotion through December 15th, 2022 to raise funds and awareness for the Foundation.
A portion of the proceeds of all retail sales and e-comm sales of all flavors will support the Ryan Seacrest Foundation during the holiday season, benefiting their Seacrest Studios within children’s hospitals across the United States.
National retail partner It'Sugar, which features the entire Cookie Pop and Candy Pop flavor portfolio, will also be donating proceeds from the Special Edition Holiday Flavors to the Foundation through December 15th.
Aimed to inspire today’s youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives, the Ryan Seacrest Foundation has built 11 state-of-the-art broadcast media centers, named Seacrest Studios, with three more slated to open within the next calendar year.
The Challenge: From November 15th to December 15th, specifically, the brand is challenging participants to try and catch as much popcorn in their mouth as possible in 10 seconds. To win, the contestant must post a video attempting the challenge for a chance to win a free case of Candy Pop and Cookie Pop popcorn. The grand winner will receive a grand prize and be chosen at random, and 20 other recipients will win a year of popcorn delivery of their flavor choice from the extensive portfolio of popular brands, plus a Who Has It Holiday VIP Gift Box. The brand will be picking these 20 lucky winners attempting the tasty task with bonus points to those challenging their friends to take on the feat, for the case delivery! Even unsuccessful attempts will qualify! SNAX-Sational has also partnered with Who Has It? Unboxing company, as their official The Popcorn Challenge partner. Bobby Kennedy III will once again be producing the video content for this holiday initiative.
Challenge Link: Cookie Pop Candy Pop IG Reels Launch Link
Popcorn Challenge Directions To Enter:
(1) Post a video (stories, reels or static) attempting ‘The Popcorn Challenge’ and tag @cookiepop_candypop and @ryanfoundation between Nov. 15th - Dec. 15th.
(2) Invite @cookiepop_candypop to be a collaborator if on IG
(3) Include hashtags: #snackgiving #snacktogive #popcornchallenge #cookiecandypop #ryanfoundation #givingtuesday
(4) Make sure to use the music "Popcorn Challenge!"
SONG: Custom Song created by Bobby Kennedy III for the challenge is available on Apple Music, IG and TikTok, called "Popcorn Challenge," and users can share it as they go.
The two special seasonal flavors are inspired by signature holiday treats and desserts - Frosting, Gingerbread Cookies, Peppermint Candies and Hot Chocolate. The indulgent combinations of Iced Gingerbread and Peppermint Hot Chocolate, combined with Cookie Pop and Candy Pop’s delicious non-GMO popcorn, makes for the perfect holiday season snack offering to family and friends. AND, it remains guilt-free at only 150 calories per serving.
Cookie Pop and Candy Pop are not only delicious on their own, but make for a perfect addition to elevate your holiday treats and beverages. With dessert creations like White Chocolate Peppermint Candy Pop Bark, Holiday Popcorn Cake Pops and Gingerbread Shortbread Blondie Bars to Spiked Frozen Hot Chocolate and Frozen Ginger Chai Chocolate Shakes, these custom Cookie Pop and Candy Pop recipes will be sure to win over friends and family this season. Check out the full recipe details here: https://www.cookiepopcandypop.com/pages/recipes.
In 2020, Candy Pop and Cookie Pop unveiled its exciting relationship with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF), a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives. RSF’s primary initiative is to build Seacrest Studios, within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television and new media. Their newest additions will open in 2023 at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital (Memphis, TN), Cohen Children’s Medical Center (Queens, NY) and Primary Children’s Hospital (Salt Lake City, UT).
SNAX-Sational Brands’ premiere power duo Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, continues to be the innovative popcorn snacking leader combining everyone’s favorite things -ready-to-eat popcorn featuring America’s cookie and candy favorites, yielding the perfect, must-have snack creation. The better-for-you-snack is made 100% in the U.S. with non-GMO corn, is low in sodium and only 150 calories per serving. The popular, low-calorie, cookie or candy-coated line was named a “Top 20 Snack” by Buzzfeed and continues to garner attention amongst consumers, media and celebrities, from Cardi B. to Lance Bass to Kevin Hart to Mario Lopez, Foodgod, Giuliana Rancic, Kourtney Kardashian, Ashley Greene and Lucy Hale, among many more.
“We are excited to team up with SNAX-Sational Brands for another year,'' shares Meredith Seacrest, Executive Director & COO for RSF. “Their support is helping us build multiple new Seacrest Studios in pediatric hospitals, while continuing to bring entertaining and uplifting experiences to patients in our existing 11 studios.”
“We are so thrilled to launch The Popcorn Challenge in support of the incredible efforts of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. Giving back is a continuous mission of SNAX-Sational Brands. We are honored to work with such an incredible non-profit. We are so excited for this holiday season, kicking off with The Popcorn Challenge initiative.” – Adam Cohen, Chief Marketing Officer, SNAX-Sational Brands Group
Bobby Kennedy III on the partnership: “The Ryan Seacrest Foundation’s focus on helping children is such a noble mission. I was extremely excited to team up with Cookie Pop and Candy Pop with RSF again this year on The Popcorn Challenge ahead of GivingTuesday. Being a father of two young children, the work of Ryan and the RSF team, and their impact on the children’s hospital patients, really hit home and what they do is incredible. Looking forward to our viral campaign bringing them the attention they deserve and creating excitement for the children and their families.”
Bobby Kennedy III got his start in filmmaking producing and directing environmental documentaries, and then transitioned with a feature comedy shot in Italy, followed by his most recent film, Fear & Loathing in Aspen, based on the story of Sheriff Hunter S. Thompson and the 1970 election.
SNAX-Sational Brands’ Candy Pop and Cookie Pop also reintroduced two new original flavor profiles for the holiday season – Cookie Pop Popcorn Iced Gingerbread and Candy Pop Popcorn Peppermint Hot Chocolate - now available at Ecomm.
The limited edition seasonal flavors are available in 5.25oz size bags and will also be available for purchase at Kroger Co. doors inclusive of Kroger, QFC, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Dillons, King Soopers, Smiths, Ralphs, Roundy's / Mariano's division, plus various other retailers, and on e-comm as of November 15th, 2021 at http://www.cookiepopcandypop.com/collections/shop-all
Visit: www.cookiepopcandypop.com and follow @CookiePop_CandyPop to learn more #SnackGiving
ABOUT COOKIE POP AND CANDY POP: SNAX-Sational Brands Group premiere popcorn brands, Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, are composed of the popular Cookie Pop and Candy Pop varieties. Since its debut, it has become America’s #1 popcorn brand, featuring flavors such as Cookie Pop with OREO®, Cookie Pop made with CHIPS AHOY!®, Candy Pop made with TWIX®, Candy Pop made with SNICKERS®, Candy Pop made with M&M’s® Minis, Candy Pop made with Peanut M&M’s®, and their latest flavors, Cookie Pop made with NUTTER BUTTER® and Candy Pop made with SOUR PATCH KIDS®, and now their two new proprietary original holiday flavors, Candy Pop Peppermint Hot Chocolate and Cookie Pop Iced Gingerbread. They are the leader in the industry as a sweet & savory pioneer, combining delicious signature candy flavors and cookie coatings with low-sodium, non-GMO corn, at only 150 calories per serving. The combination has become the go-to snacking item at both Hollywood premieres and at-home movie watching. With retail partners such as Walmart, Hy-Vee, Sam’s Club, Costco, Kroger, Food4Less, Five Below, and Stater Bros., the brand continues to debut their latest licensed varieties. Follow @CookiePop_CandyPop #CookiePop #CandyPop on social media for news and updates, and visit the brand’s all new website inclusive of their e-commerce shop online at http://www.cookiepopcandypop.com.
ABOUT THE RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION: The Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education-focused initiatives. RSF’s first initiative is to build broadcast media centers — Seacrest Studios — within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television and new media. Founded in 2009, RSF currently has Seacrest Studios at hospitals in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Orange County, Philadelphia, Orlando and Washington D.C., with Memphis, TN, Queens, NY and Salt Lake City, UT opening in 2023. For more information, visit http://www.ryanseacrestfoundation.org
SNAX-Sational Brands partnered with The Anton Eye to bring this digital marketing platform to life and The Influence to produce the Los Angeles launch event on November 17th and lead the PR Campaign.
The Anton Eye is a Creative Agency focused on strategic content development. The Anton Eye is a Creative Content Agency specializing in marketing solutions built around high-quality media and a ground-level understanding of our client's needs and vision. From launching shoestring startups to breathing new life into established brands, or large-scale concepts and productions, our diverse, attentive, and experienced team can tackle any situation, big or small. https://www.theantoneye.com/| @theantoneye.
The Influence is a global events, public relations, brand partnership and influencer marketing agency with headquarters in Los Angeles. They are skilled with strategic brand integrations and leveraging these partnerships into turnkey media campaigns and integrating key influencer engagement to garner brand awareness. www.theinfluence.com |@theinfluence
Follow @CookiePop_CandyPop @RyanFoundation #GivingTuesday #SnackGiving for continued updates and visit: www.snaxsationalbrands.com | www.cookiepopcandypop.com. https://www.ryanseacrestfoundation.org
Please inquire for usage of the 360 videos and event launch imagery, as well as usage of the brand imagery.
###
Sales Inquiries: Chris Orland - chris@snaxsationalbrands.com | Snax-Sational Brands, LLC
For press inquiries, contact: The Influence | SNAX@Theinfluence.com
Bianca Bucaram
The Influence
+1 713-898-6552
email us here