Vivos Therapeutics Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Third Quarter 2022 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

LITTLETON, Colo., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. VVOS ("Vivos" or the "Company") today announced that it has received a notice ("Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q").

Such a notice is typical and normal procedure, and it has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the NASDAQ. The Company was unable to file its Form 10-Q within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense due to the Company's review of certain technical matters pertaining to the Company's revenue recognition policies related to ASC Topic 606. As reported by the Company in its press release dated November 22, 2022, the Company has resolved any open matters on this topic, and accordingly restated its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022 on November 25, 2022. The Company plans to file its second and third quarter Form 10-Q reports for 2022 in the coming weeks, which filings would resolve any delinquent filing concerns by Nasdaq; however assurance can be given that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the Nasdaq timely filing listing requirement.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. VVOS is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective nonsurgical, noninvasive, nonpharmaceutical and cost-effective solution. It has proven effective in approximately 28,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,600 trained dentists.

The Vivos Method includes the Vivos Complete Airway Repositioning and/or Expansion (CARE) appliance therapy and associated protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues that comprise a patient's upper airway and/or palate. The Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology under its VivoScore program for home sleep testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using The Vivos Method.

For more information, visit www.vivos.com.

