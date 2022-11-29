Submit Release
Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

November 28, 2022 5:00 PM | 2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada


Private meetings


10:00 a.m.   

The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.


2:00 p.m.   

The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.


3:45 p.m.   

The Prime Minister will meet with the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief, RoseAnne Archibald, and the AFN's Executive Committee.
The Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Marc Miller, and the Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency
for Northern Ontario, Patty Hajdu, will be in attendance.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the start of the meeting

6:30 p.m.   

The Prime Minister will deliver remarks to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and
Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, will be in attendance.



Note for media:

 

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/28/c8324.html

