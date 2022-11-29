Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, November 29, 2022
November 28, 2022 5:00 PM | 2 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.
2:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
3:45 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief, RoseAnne Archibald, and the AFN's Executive Committee.
Note for media:
6:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will deliver remarks to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and
Note for media:
