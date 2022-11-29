Submit Release
Dynamic Funds announces risk rating changes

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced today that the risk rating for the following mutual funds will be changing, effective today. This change is in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). There is no change to the investment objectives or strategy of the mutual funds associated with the new risk ratings.

Mutual Fund

New Risk Rating

Current Risk Rating

DMP Power Global Growth Class

High

Medium to High

Dynamic Blue Chip Equity Fund

Medium

Low to Medium

Dynamic Canadian Equity Private Pool Class

Medium

Low to Medium

Dynamic Dividend Advantage Class

Medium

Low to Medium

Dynamic Dividend Advantage Fund

Medium

Low to Medium

Dynamic Dividend Income Class

Low to Medium

Low

Dynamic Dividend Income Fund

Low to Medium

Low

Dynamic Energy Evolution Fund

Medium to High

Medium

Dynamic European Equity Fund

Medium to High

Medium

Dynamic Global Discovery Class

Medium

Low to Medium

Dynamic Global Discovery Fund

Medium

Low to Medium

Dynamic Power American Growth Fund

High

Medium to High

Dynamic Power Global Growth Class

High

Medium to High

Dynamic Power Global Growth Fund

High

Medium to High

Dynamic Strategic Energy Class

High

Medium to High

Dynamic Strategic Resource Class

High

Medium to High

Dynamic Strategic Yield Class

Low to Medium

Low

Dynamic Strategic Yield Fund

Low to Medium

Low

Dynamic Sustainable Equity Fund

Medium

Low to Medium

Dynamic U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund

Medium

Low to Medium

Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund

Medium

Low to Medium

Dynamic U.S. Sector Focus Class

Medium

Low to Medium

DynamicEdge Balanced Class Portfolio

Low to Medium

Low

DynamicEdge Balanced Income Portfolio

Low to Medium

Low

DynamicEdge Balanced Portfolio

Low to Medium

Low

DynamicEdge Equity Class Portfolio

Medium

Low to Medium

DynamicEdge Equity Portfolio

Medium

Low to Medium

Marquis Balanced Class Portfolio

Low to Medium

Low

Marquis Balanced Income Portfolio

Low to Medium

Low

Marquis Balanced Portfolio

Low to Medium

Low

Marquis Institutional Canadian Equity Portfolio

Medium

Low to Medium

Marquis Institutional Equity Portfolio

Medium

Low to Medium

A summary of the CSA's Risk Classification Methodology and the investment objective and strategy of the funds can be found in the applicable Dynamic Funds prospectus available at www.dynamic.ca or by contacting our Customer Relations Centre at 1-800-268-8186.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual fund investments are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds
Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Website: www.dynamic.ca | Twitter:@DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

