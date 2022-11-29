Dynamic Funds announces risk rating changes
TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced today that the risk rating for the following mutual funds will be changing, effective today. This change is in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). There is no change to the investment objectives or strategy of the mutual funds associated with the new risk ratings.
|
Mutual Fund
|
New Risk Rating
|
Current Risk Rating
|
DMP Power Global Growth Class
|
High
|
Medium to High
|
Dynamic Blue Chip Equity Fund
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Dynamic Canadian Equity Private Pool Class
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Dynamic Dividend Advantage Class
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Dynamic Dividend Advantage Fund
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Dynamic Dividend Income Class
|
Low to Medium
|
Low
|
Dynamic Dividend Income Fund
|
Low to Medium
|
Low
|
Dynamic Energy Evolution Fund
|
Medium to High
|
Medium
|
Dynamic European Equity Fund
|
Medium to High
|
Medium
|
Dynamic Global Discovery Class
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Dynamic Global Discovery Fund
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Dynamic Power American Growth Fund
|
High
|
Medium to High
|
Dynamic Power Global Growth Class
|
High
|
Medium to High
|
Dynamic Power Global Growth Fund
|
High
|
Medium to High
|
Dynamic Strategic Energy Class
|
High
|
Medium to High
|
Dynamic Strategic Resource Class
|
High
|
Medium to High
|
Dynamic Strategic Yield Class
|
Low to Medium
|
Low
|
Dynamic Strategic Yield Fund
|
Low to Medium
|
Low
|
Dynamic Sustainable Equity Fund
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Dynamic U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Dynamic U.S. Sector Focus Class
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
DynamicEdge Balanced Class Portfolio
|
Low to Medium
|
Low
|
DynamicEdge Balanced Income Portfolio
|
Low to Medium
|
Low
|
DynamicEdge Balanced Portfolio
|
Low to Medium
|
Low
|
DynamicEdge Equity Class Portfolio
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
DynamicEdge Equity Portfolio
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Marquis Balanced Class Portfolio
|
Low to Medium
|
Low
|
Marquis Balanced Income Portfolio
|
Low to Medium
|
Low
|
Marquis Balanced Portfolio
|
Low to Medium
|
Low
|
Marquis Institutional Canadian Equity Portfolio
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Marquis Institutional Equity Portfolio
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
A summary of the CSA's Risk Classification Methodology and the investment objective and strategy of the funds can be found in the applicable Dynamic Funds prospectus available at www.dynamic.ca or by contacting our Customer Relations Centre at 1-800-268-8186.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual fund investments are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.
About Dynamic Funds
Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.
