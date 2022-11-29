Dynamic Funds announces risk rating changes

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced today that the risk rating for the following mutual funds will be changing, effective today. This change is in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). There is no change to the investment objectives or strategy of the mutual funds associated with the new risk ratings.

Mutual Fund New Risk Rating Current Risk Rating DMP Power Global Growth Class High Medium to High Dynamic Blue Chip Equity Fund Medium Low to Medium Dynamic Canadian Equity Private Pool Class Medium Low to Medium Dynamic Dividend Advantage Class Medium Low to Medium Dynamic Dividend Advantage Fund Medium Low to Medium Dynamic Dividend Income Class Low to Medium Low Dynamic Dividend Income Fund Low to Medium Low Dynamic Energy Evolution Fund Medium to High Medium Dynamic European Equity Fund Medium to High Medium Dynamic Global Discovery Class Medium Low to Medium Dynamic Global Discovery Fund Medium Low to Medium Dynamic Power American Growth Fund High Medium to High Dynamic Power Global Growth Class High Medium to High Dynamic Power Global Growth Fund High Medium to High Dynamic Strategic Energy Class High Medium to High Dynamic Strategic Resource Class High Medium to High Dynamic Strategic Yield Class Low to Medium Low Dynamic Strategic Yield Fund Low to Medium Low Dynamic Sustainable Equity Fund Medium Low to Medium Dynamic U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund Medium Low to Medium Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund Medium Low to Medium Dynamic U.S. Sector Focus Class Medium Low to Medium DynamicEdge Balanced Class Portfolio Low to Medium Low DynamicEdge Balanced Income Portfolio Low to Medium Low DynamicEdge Balanced Portfolio Low to Medium Low DynamicEdge Equity Class Portfolio Medium Low to Medium DynamicEdge Equity Portfolio Medium Low to Medium Marquis Balanced Class Portfolio Low to Medium Low Marquis Balanced Income Portfolio Low to Medium Low Marquis Balanced Portfolio Low to Medium Low Marquis Institutional Canadian Equity Portfolio Medium Low to Medium Marquis Institutional Equity Portfolio Medium Low to Medium

A summary of the CSA's Risk Classification Methodology and the investment objective and strategy of the funds can be found in the applicable Dynamic Funds prospectus available at www.dynamic.ca or by contacting our Customer Relations Centre at 1-800-268-8186.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual fund investments are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

