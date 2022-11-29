Submit Release
DFIN to Participate in the D.A. Davidson FinTech & Payments Spotlight Conference

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions DFIN, a leading global risk and compliance solutions company, announced today that company management participate in the D.A. Davidson FinTech & Payments Spotlight Conference in New York on December 8, 2022.

Dan Leib, CEO, and Dave Gardella, CFO will participate in a fireside chat at 11:45 AM EST. A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company's Investor Relations home page at investor.dfinsolutions.com.

For those unable to listen live, a webcast replay will be archived on DFIN's Investor Relations website after the call.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)
DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software, and data analytics for every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.

