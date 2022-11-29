Richmond American Debuts New Model Homes in Castle Rock

Tour the Harmon plan at Vista Pines at Crystal Valley

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. MDC, is excited to announce the grand opening of two new model homes at Vista Pines, the latest addition to the sought-after Crystal Valley masterplan in Castle Rock. The ranch-style Darius and two-story Harmon models feature the open, inviting layouts and designer details today's homebuyers are seeking.

Model Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/VistaPinesGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a model grand opening event at Vista Pines at Crystal Valley from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. In addition to complimentary lunch and model home tours, attendees can enter for a chance to win a prize drawing.

More about Vista Pines at Crystal Valley (RichmondAmerican.com/VistaPines):

New homes from the low $800s

Five luxurious ranch & two-story floor plans

3 to 7 bedrooms, approx. 2,870 to 4,450 sq. ft.

Community clubhouse, pool, fitness center, parks, playgrounds & trails

Easy access to shopping & dining

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at this community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Vista Pines at Crystal Valley is located at 1821 Gold Ridge Point in Castle Rock. For more information or to RSVP for the model grand opening event, call 720.758.8905 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

