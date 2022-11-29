Attorney General Mark Vargo to introduce Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator and Human Trafficking Coordinator

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 28, 2022 CONTACT: Stewart Huntington, 605-773-6878

WHAT: Attorney General Mark Vargo will announce he has filled two new positions at the Attorney General’s Office: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator and Human Trafficking Coordinator. Both of the new Coordinators will be present with the Attorney General for the announcement.

WHEN: 10 a.m. MST on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

WHERE: Public Safety Building, 300 Kansas City Street, Rapid City, S.D. in the Fourth Floor Conference Room.

ZOOM LINK: A Zoom link is available here.

Meeting ID: 989 8545 6713

Passcode: 739473

--30--