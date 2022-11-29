Hold the Date: Joint Air Quality Fee Advisory Group Meeting on January 5, 2023

Please join us on January 5, 2023, to review and provide comment on the draft Air Quality Bureau budget for the next state fiscal year (July 2023 - June 2024). This is the annual fee advisory group meetings for the asbestos, construction permit, and operating permit advisory groups and includes a discussion about fees for both major and minor sources.

The meeting will begin at 10:00 AM in the Wallace State Office Building, 2nd Floor North Conference room, 502 E. 9th Street, Des Moines, 50319. Please come directly to the conference room after entering the Wallace Building through the public entrance. No check-in will be required for this meeting. Please RSVP with Wendy Walker at Wendy.Walker@dnr.iowa.gov by December 30, 2022, to ensure adequate seating.

There will be a virtual option for anyone unable to attend in person. To register to attend virtually, please go to https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZMrfumsqzMsE92annY- HBzSfWjfNDbyXc7k. The registration link will also be available on the Public Participation website.

The agenda and meeting materials will be sent to registered participants and posted on the Public Participation website under Meetings – Fee Advisory Groups one week prior to the meetings.

Please contact Wendy Walker at Wendy.Walker@dnr.iowa.gov or at 515-725-9570 with any questions.