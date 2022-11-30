Glüxkind smart stroller "Ella" wins CES Innovation Award - A new era of baby gear makes parents' dreams come true

The smart stroller Ella is designed to take the hassle and multitasking out of everyday outings. "Rock-my-baby" continues to the soothing rocking motion when parents arrive at their destination to help babies get the sleep they need while parents get a break. The 360 Safety Bubble around the stroller provides peace of mind as parents navigate busy urban environments while attending to their kids.

Glüxkind reinvented the key piece of baby gear. Ella, the smart stroller, provides an almost nanny like experience to support exhausted parents.

With Ella, we aim to make parenting easier, starting with the key piece of equipment, the baby stroller. We want to embolden parents to create their own paths on their parenting journey.” — Kevin Huang, Glüxkind co-founder and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glüxkind Technologies announced that it has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for their smart stroller “Ella”.This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 2,100 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 2023 in Las Vegas, NV.The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.Glüxkind Technologies received the prestigious recognition for their smart stroller “Ella” which was created to support new parents on their daily adventures, be more inclusive and enable families to spend quality time together.The Product: GlüxKind EllaElla, Glüxkind’s AI stroller is designed and optimised for real, daily life, not the showroom. With Ella’s adaptive push and brake assistance, parents and caregivers alike can enjoy effortless walks regardless of terrain; uphill, downhill, and even when fully loaded with groceries and toys, it will be a walk in the park.When the child is not inside the stroller because the baby needs a hug or a toddler wants to walk for a bit, parents can activate Ella’s intelligent hands free strolling. Glüxkind Ella’s advanced parent assist technology empowers parents to be present and focus on their kids without compromise or distracting multitasking.Whether on the go or at home, Glüxkind’s AI stroller offers parents unparalleled support. With baby soothing features like Rock-My-Baby mode to help the little ones stay asleep or built in White Noise playback, Ella is there to give parents almost a nanny-like experience.“We are thrilled to be named CES Innovation Award Honoree.” says Glüxkind co-founder and CEO, Kevin Huang. “With Glüxkind’s Ella, we aim to make parenting easier, starting with the key piece of parenting equipment, the baby stroller. At Glüxkind, we believe in empowering our families with safe, convenient, and seamless products. We want to embolden parents to explore and create their own paths on their parenting journey and be the best parents they can be. Being named a CES Innovation Awards recipient is further proof that we’re on the right track.”Previous recipients of this distinction have included products from industry giants such as Samsung, Bosch, Waymo, and Sony.“We’ve put a lot of hard work into this product and are excited to get it into more customers’ hands in 2023. The development has been driven by our own experience as new parents. Supporting the next generations of parents with an incredible product is what motivates us every day. Getting this recognition not only validates our effort but also enables us to reach more families who are looking for better products.” says Anne Hunger, CPO and Co-founder of Glüxkind.Glüxkind TechnologiesGlüxkind is a Canadian baby technology startup founded in 2020 by Anne Hunger and Kevin Huang shortly after they became parents for the first time.The name Glüxkind is inspired by the German word Glückskind. “Glück” means lucky and “Kind” translates to child. For a lucky child, everything turns out better than ‘just fine’. The word Glückskind is especially common in fairytales. The startup wants parents to experience just as many magical moments with their little ones while they are out and about as they do during story time.CES Award ShowcaseThe CES 2023 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Glüxkind will showcase their smart AI stroller that has been awarded the prestigious prize in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2023. CES will take place in Las Vegas on January 5-8, 2023, with Media Days taking place January 3-4, 2023. Registrations are open to see Glüxkind and all other award winners and exhibitors showcasing groundbreaking technology.

Ella Demo Video | See various functionalities of the stroller in real life settings