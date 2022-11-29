Road Closure - US Route 5 in the area of Webb Terrace RCK

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 5 CLOSED, both lanes, in the area of Webb Terrace in Rockingham due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.