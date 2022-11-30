Gut-Friendly Brand Gourmend Foods Becomes a Certified B Corp
Gourmend Foods is now a certified B Corp. Serving those with digestive troubles, Gourmend crafts gut-friendly, low FODMAP certified, sustainably made products.
I founded Gourmend as a way to help the growing community of people with digestive troubles, and I know that becoming a B Corp will help us make a larger impact for our customers and the planet.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gourmend Foods, a brand created to bring flavor back to food for those with digestive troubles, is proud to announce that they are now a certified B Corporation (B Corp). This certification signifies that Gourmend Foods has been reviewed by B Lab and has met their high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Gourmend Foods, like other B Corporations, is counted among businesses that are leading a global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy.
— Ketan Vakil
“Becoming a B Corp has been a goal since before our first day in business. We believe Gourmend can be a force for good and this certification ensures our customers and community that we are walking our talk,” CEO and founder Ketan Vakil said. “I founded Gourmend as a way to help the growing community of people with digestive troubles, and I know that becoming a B Corp will help us make a larger positive impact for our customers, the community and the planet.”
Gourmend Foods has always been an environmentally-focused company. One of the reasons Gourmend was able to become a certified B Corp is their dedication to ethical and sustainable farming practices, using organic – or “beyond organic” – ingredients in all their gut-friendly, low FODMAP certified products. Furthermore, Gourmend holds all of their suppliers to an organizational, social, and environmental code of conduct to ensure they’re minimizing negative environmental impact. Gourmend offsets 100% of its carbon emissions each year. They recently began a "reclamation program" where any waste from ingredient production is given to animals if possible, if not, they are committed to “upcycle” it into other products and compost anything remaining. Additionally, all Gourmend packaging and shipping materials are curbside recyclable.
Gourmend plans to continually improve their environmental impact, and is working towards lowering their impact in 10% of the metrics measured by B Labs in 2023.
About Gourmend Foods
Gourmend Foods was founded in New York City and launched in 2020. The brand specializes in clean label, gut-friendly cooking essentials, and all products are Monash University Low FODMAP certified. Gourmend broths and seasonings replace symptom-causing ingredients like onion and garlic with the highest quality, flavorful, gentle alternatives. All products from Gourmend Foods are gluten-free, dairy-free, preservative-free, flavoring-free, and GMO-free. Gourmend uses organically grown vegetables, free-range bones, and other high-quality, specialty ingredients. Sourcing and production are done entirely in the U.S. and all products are sustainably packaged. For recipes, tips on living low FODMAP, and to purchase products, visit gourmendfoods.com.
Ketan Vakil
Gourmend Foods
+1 844-538-4663
ketan@gourmendfoods.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other