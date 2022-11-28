Nebraska Department of Economic Development Awards $5 Million for Chief Standing Bear Film Program

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) awarded $5 Million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) to the I Am A Man The Film LLC. The Chief Standing Bear Film program was created under LB1024, also known as the Economic Recovery Act, to respond to the negative economic impacts of the Coronavirus public health emergency.

The funds awarded through the Chief Standing Bear Film program provide grants for the purpose of producing a film on Chief Standing Bear, a portion of which is to be filmed in one or more qualified census tracts (QCT) located within the boundaries of a city of the metropolitan class. This program aims to serve as a driving force and economic engine, as well as obtain a viable product to be used as educational material and a promoter of tourism in Nebraska. DED strongly believes that investing in arts and culture builds communities and enhances the quality of life for residents.

For more information on the Chief Standing Bear Film Grant, visit the program webpage at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/chief-standing-bear-program/.

For information on other Economic Recovery Act programs, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/.