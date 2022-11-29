Colorado Supreme Court to hear arguments at Pine Creek High School on Nov. 17

DENVER – The Colorado Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in two cases on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Pine Creek High School in Colorado Springs before an audience of students. Limited seating for the public will be available, and visitors must show government-issued identification to enter the school.

The visit is part of the Colorado Judicial Branch’s Courts in the Community, an outreach program the Colorado Supreme Court and Court of Appeals initiated on Law Day (May 1), 1986, and will be the first one conducted in-person since the pandemic began. Courts in the Community was developed to provide Colorado high school students insight regarding the Colorado judicial system and illustrate how disputes are resolved in a democratic society. These are not mock proceedings. The court will hear arguments in actual cases from which it will issue opinions. The court generally issues opinions within a few months of the arguments.

All seven justices hear cases together. They are Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright and Justices Monica M. Márquez, William W. Hood III, Richard L. Gabriel, Melissa Hart, Carlos A. Samour Jr., and Maria E. Berkenkotter.

The two cases are:

21SC236, Forgette v. People: The Supreme Court accepted this case to review questions of preservation of an issue for an appellate court’s consideration and of how certain rights may be waived. During Mr. Forgette’s trial on a charge of second-degree burglary, the judge, the prosecutor and defense counsel discussed the fact that one of the jurors had fallen asleep more than once during witness testimony. Mr. Forgette appealed his conviction, arguing in part that because the juror fell asleep, he was deprived of his statutory right to a 12-member jury. The Court of Appeals affirmed Mr. Forgette’s conviction, saying his counsel did not preserve the issue of the sleeping juror for appellate review because his attorney never asked the court to do anything about it. That court also determined the case did not involve Mr. Forgette’s constitutional right to a jury trial, which only the defendant himself could have waived, but rather his right to a jury of 12 members, a right that an attorney is authorized to waive on a defendant’s behalf. The Court of Appeals concluded that Mr. Forgette’s attorney waived that right.

21SC665, Johnson v. People: Ms. Johnson was convicted of illegally transferring a firearm to her husband, who could not legally possess a firearm for various reasons, and the Supreme Court accepted her case to review the Court of Appeals’ affirmation of her conviction. About two weeks after Ms. Johnson bought a firearm, her husband was arrested outside her apartment on suspicion that he had violated a protection order barring him from staying in her apartment. The husband had the firearm in his pocket when he was arrested, and Ms. Johnson was charged with illegally transferring the firearm. In her appeal to the Court of Appeals, Ms. Johnson claimed there was not enough evidence to support her conviction because the prosecution failed to prove she transferred the weapon to her husband; she argued she did not give it to him or tell him to take it, but that she only made it accessible to him. She also argued the law was unconstitutionally vague because it didn’t define “transfer.” The Court of Appeals determined that “transfer” did not require a permanent exchange of title or possession, and could be temporary or accomplished through shared use. The Court of Appeals did not address Ms. Johnson’s arguments on the constitutionality of the law, saying she had waived her opportunity to raise the claim based on actions by the attorney who represented her at trial.

The proceedings will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in the auditorium at Pine Creek High School, 10750 Thunder Mountain Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80908. A question-and-answer session, during which the students may ask questions of the attorneys, will follow the arguments in each case. At the conclusion of the second argument, the students also will have the opportunity to participate in a question-and-answer session with the Supreme Court justices.

There will be a limited number of seats for the public. Audio recordings from the two arguments will be available online within one to two days of the arguments at http://www.courts.state.co.us/Courts/Supreme_Court/Oral_Arguments/Index.cfm.

The documents related to these two cases are located at: https://www.courts.state.co.us/Courts/Education/Materials.cfm?s=Fall&y=2022

Additional information on the Courts in the Community program is available at: http://www.courts.state.co.us/Courts/Education/Community.cfm

News media organizations interested in recording the arguments may contact Jon Sarché at jon.sarche@judicial.state.co.us or 720-625-5811. The following pages contain information about expanded media coverage.

What: Colorado Supreme Court Oral Arguments

When: 9 a.m. – noon, Nov. 17, 2022

Where: Pine Creek High School, 10750 Thunder Mountain Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80908

