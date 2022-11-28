Alex Husner Joins Casago as Chief Marketing Officer
I’m thrilled to work with this talented team to guide Casago’s expansion across North America with our handpicked, curated rental properties that fit the unique needs of individuals”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casago, which offers vacation home rentals, corporate housing and property management in more than 38 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, announced that Alex Husner will join the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Husner will lead Casago’s East Coast expansion, while growing the visibility and reach of the Casago brand within the global vacation rental industry through strategic branding and marketing initiatives.
— Alex Husner
“Alex is a highly experienced, well-known and well-liked leader in the vacation rental industry and we’re thrilled to bring her expertise to the Casago team,” said Steve Schwab, Founder and CEO of Casago. “The Casago brand is well-known in Mexico and the Western U.S., and we are continuing to grow across the country. Alex will lead our strategic expansion plan that focuses on our Owner-Centric™ model that advocates for property owners.”
“Casago is highly respected across the vacation rental and property management industry and considered a premier industry organization for its dedication to being stewards for the properties we serve,” said Husner. “I’m thrilled to work with this talented team to guide Casago’s expansion across North America with our handpicked, curated rental properties that fit the unique needs of individuals whether they are traveling for work or pleasure.”
Before joining Casago as Chief Marketing Officer, Husner served as Chief Marketing Officer for Condo-World. Since 2009, she grew the company into one of the most recognized brands in vacation rentals, managing 500 properties in North Myrtle Beach and handling sales and marketing for another 5,000 properties across the Southeast.
In 2021, she launched the podcast Alex & Annie: The Real Women of Vacation Rentals, with Annie Holcombe. The podcast quickly grew and was named to the “Top 30 Hospitality Podcasts” list by the Global Hospitality Institute and is ranked in the top 10% of all podcast genres globally. Alex & Annie will be hosting the Red Carpet for the premiere of Matt Landau’s ‘Homerunners’ docuseries, a behind-the-scenes look at the $78.6 billion vacation rental industry and the leaders paving the way for future growth. This world-premiere event takes place on Sunday, October 23 during the VRMA (Vacation Rental Managers Association) International Conference, being held at Caesar’s Palace.
Husner is actively involved in tourism/DMO organizations, currently serving as the Chair of the Board of Directors for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce/CVB.
About Casago:
With over 20 years of experience, Casago offers vacation home rentals, corporate housing and property management in more than a 38 cities across U.S. and Mexico in California, Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, Utah, Montana, Colorado, Texas, and Florida. It manages and promotes more than 4,000 properties which it lists on Casago, Airbnb, VRBO and more than 200 rental sites leading it to serve more than 3.2 million guests. Casago property management teams in each market are dedicated to customer service ensuring your investment is cleaned, maintained and your guests are cared for with our concierge services. More information at www.Casago.com.
