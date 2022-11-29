Atomi Has Selected Bacheff Communications to Handle Its Media Presence in North America
NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atomi, an electric scooter manufacturer and micro-mobility industry expert, has picked Bacheff Communications, a technology integrated marketing communications agency based in Newport Beach, CA, to handle its media business in North America. Atomi and Bacheff Communications are pleased to announce that effective immediately, Atomi assigns its North American media duties to Bacheff Communications. Over the last few months, Atomi has been looking for an agency to help them make an introduction across North America. Atomi plans to amplify its message by leveraging Bacheff Communications' years of experience in the consumer tech industry.
Atomi is a new breed of electric scooters, named for the infinite release of atomic energy. As an ex-OEM-only manufacturer, their products result from years of innovation and product development that shaped the micro-mobility industry to its current form. Atomi has decided to bring the company's products directly to the consumer.
Atomi is entering the market as a startup but comes loaded with industry patents, copyrights, and the latest technologies in the micro-mobility industry. Atomi prides itself on only working with top-tier suppliers on all components to ensure sustainable supply and premium quality control. Atomi's had decided to use the services of a public relations consultancy to tell its company story and fuel its progress in North America, starting with the USA.
"With the signing of the agreement between Atomi and Bacheff Communications, we are happy to confirm that we've concluded our search for an agency partner in North America. We are thankful to all other agencies which participated, but we've reached an internal agreement that Bacheff Communications is the best fit for our current business needs in the region", said Carol Young, co-founder of Atomi. "We are proud to offer competitively priced products while maintaining the highest quality control possible in the scooter manufacturing process. We know the industry inside out, and we are excited to team up with Bacheff Communications' PR mavens, who will assist us reach our ambitious goals."
"I am thrilled that Atomi appointed us as their integrated media agency in North America. Over the years, we've been helping some of the most well-known brands in the technology industry. Bacheff Communications is a boutique agency with elite status – we carefully handpick our partners", said Emil Bachev, CEO of Bacheff Communications. "The electric scooter manufacturer spot in our client portfolio became available earlier this year, so we were looking to fill this spot. After carefully reviewing Atomi's current and future service needs, we realized it would be a great fit to join the Bacheff family. We are confident that with our help, Atomi will be able to achieve its media goals."
Atomi and Bacheff Communications are private companies, and both have mutually decided not to disclose the terms of the agreement publicly.
Atomi will soon launch its first product in the USA. Even though the company is just entering the US market with this brand name, it comes well-prepared. Atomi offers free next-business-day shipping with delivery in 5-8 business days. The electric scooter manufacturer also accepts returns on unused scooters within 14 days of delivery and provides a 12-month warranty. The company also has a dedicated customer service team in the USA ready to help consumers get the most out of their Atomi products. Atomi products are readily available on the company website and will soon be listed on Amazon and other well-known US retailers.
More information about Atomi is available at https://atomiscooters.com/ .
About Atomi
Atomi’s core team has been shaping the e-scooter industry for over a decade. Their expertise comes from developing kick scooters since 2007. The manufacturer has designed and improved some of the most iconic micro-mobility solutions in the world. Atomi continues the same trend of delivering best-in-class products offered all across the globe.
About Bacheff Communications
Bacheff Communications is a global technology integrated marketing communications agency headquartered in Newport Beach, CA. The team consists of individuals passionate about content development. The boutique PR agency's sole purpose is to protect, enhance and build brand reputation using the power of both traditional and new media channels. The PR experts focus on helping consumer technology and electronics companies. The renowned PR firm's international expertise has been developed over the years by focusing on these areas alone. Bacheff Communications was established in 2016 in California, USA.
Emil Bachev
