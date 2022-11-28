Canada’s High Commissioner to Solomon Islands presents letter of introduction to Government

The High Commissioner of Canada to the Solomon Islands, His Excellency, Mr. Mark Glauser has presented his letter of introduction to the government in Honiara on Wednesday (23rd November 2022).

His Excellency, Mr. Glauser made his introduction to Prime Minister, Hon. Manasseh Sogavare before having an audience with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele in discussions with the High Commissioner of Canada, H.E. Mark Glauser

As members of the commonwealth, both countries used the occasion to discuss issues of mutual concern and agreed to strengthen the good relations between the two states.

In welcoming the High Commissioner, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele said Solomon Islands welcomes the mutual bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Manele thanked the High Commissioner for his confidence in the bilateral and multilateral cooperation that Solomon Islands shares with Canada and assure him that Solomon Islands will provide support to him in his capacity as the accredited High Commissioner to Solomon Islands.

The High Commissioner of Canada to the Solomon Islands is based in Canberra, Australia.

Solomon Islands established its diplomatic relations with Canada on July 7th 1978. Both countries have maintained cordial relations based on mutual friendship to this date.

ENDS///