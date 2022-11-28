Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,990 in the last 365 days.

Chris Dyer Joins Leadership Team at T-Concepts

headshot of Chris Dyer, Culture Catalyst, T-Concepts with white background

Chris Dyer, Culture Catalyst, T-Concepts

headshot of Chris Dyer, Culture Catalyst, T-Concepts with white background

Chris Dyer, Culture Catalyst, T-Concepts

Noted author and culture expert to oversee leadership training, company culture and marketing.

Chris has been instrumental in helping us define our customer base and identity new opportunities, and we’re experiencing one of the most successful years in company history.”
— Michelle Witherby, COO of T-Concepts
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noted author and culture expert Chris Dyer has joined T-Concepts, a leading manufacturer of commercial hardware for glass doors, as Culture Catalyst. Dyer’s responsibilities are wide ranging, including overseeing leadership training, company culture and marketing. Dyer has been instrumental in helping the company launch a new partnership with Microban, developing first anti-microbial hardware, marketed under the name CareSecure ™.

“Chris has been instrumental in helping us define our customer base and identity new opportunities,” says Michelle Witherby, COO of T-Concepts. “He’s helped us strengthen our team and company culture, and we’re experiencing one of the most successful years in company history.”

Dyer also routinely consults and speaks, and Inc Magazine ranked him as the #1 Leadership Speaker on Culture. He has two bestselling books The Power of Company Culture and Remote Work, and has been named #5 on the Leadershum Power List, a Top 40 Change Management Guru, a Top 50 Global Thought Leader, and a Top 50 leadership podcast this year.

For more information, visit T-Concepts.com

# # #

About T- Concepts
Founded in 2001, T-Concepts Solutions (TCS) is a Miami-based manufacturer of commercial glass door hardware and glass wall systems. The company focuses on Architectural Glass Door Projects, including corporate, hospitality, residential, retail, and spa & wellness environments. TCS launched its CareSecure ™ division in 2022, which offers the first proprietary anti-microbial door hardware solution for the commercial industry that is EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) registered, in partnership with Microban International, Ltd, a global leader in antimicrobial technology.

Janet Ryan
Donovan+Associates
+1 314-614-7408
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Chris Dyer Joins Leadership Team at T-Concepts

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.