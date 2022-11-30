The Asheville Collider hosts Astronaut Scott Altman to Discuss How STEM Launched His Career in Space
Meet Mr. Altman and learn how STEM education can propel your careerASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott "Scooter" Altman shares his unique perspective on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education as a springboard to STEM careers on December 3rd at 2 pm at The Collider in Downtown Asheville. The former astronaut and 2018 astronaut Hall of Fame inductee is a veteran of four space flights, logging over 51 days in space and commanded the final two servicing missions of the Hubble Space Telescope.
The free event is sponsored by ASRC Federal and co-hosted by the Asheville Museum of Science and CASE Consultants International, a climate sustainability and solutions company.
Activities include photo opportunities with Altman and an award from ASRC Federal to the local Asheville High School / SILSA Robotics Club. Specialists with ASRC Federal, an organization instrumental in the NASA Artemis 1 mission, discuss career opportunities.
Altman hopes the new mission to the moon inspires kids toward STEM careers, saying, "One of our missions right now is to continue to spread the word, let people know that something's coming. And even if somebody doesn't get to become an astronaut or go to the moon, they may play a key role in another area that's really just as important."
Admission to this event is free to the public. Tickets are available online at: SimpleTix (https://case.simpletix.com/)
The US Department of Education estimates that 60% of 21st century jobs will require skills in STEM but that only 20% of the workforce will possess those skills. According to several studies, early exposure to STEM education helps students with a lifetime of academic achievement, confidence to take on more challenging STEM education in secondary and college careers, and an ability to identify oneself in a STEM related career as an adult. CASE, AMOS, and ASRC Federal are teaming up to help support the talent pipeline empowering students, families, and individuals to envision a future for themselves in STEM.
Located in the heart of downtown Asheville, CASE Consultants International applies Climate Arts and Sciences Expertise to inform real-world decisions about climate adaptation, sustainability, and resilience. For more information, please visit https://caseconsultantsinternational.com.
Asheville Museum of Science is a premiere exploratory science experience in downtown Asheville. The museum has evolved to provide an array of educational services to surrounding schools, homeschooled students, and adults alike, inspiring local interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM). For more information, please visit https://ashevillescience.org.
ASRC Federal’s family of companies deliver successful mission outcomes and elevated performance for federal civilian, defense and intelligence agencies while building an enduring enterprise focused on customers, employees, and shareholders. For more information, please visit www.asrcfederal.com.
