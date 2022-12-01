‘Tis The Season: 5 Holiday Pet Tips to Brighten the Season from YuMOVE, Joint Supplements for Dogs
YuMOVE, high-quality dog joint supplements and the American Kennel Club’s official dog joint supplement, offers five tips for a very merry pet holiday season.
— Fiona Hope, CEO of Lintbells | Home of YuMOVE
1. Make your house holiday dog friendly. With scores of ornaments, wreaths, holiday trees, mistletoe, poinsettias, candles, wrapped gifts and more abound, be cautious of where you place things to ensure that your dogs aren’t chewing or ingesting any seasonal items.
2. Keep holiday foods away. Human food isn’t always recommended for dogs and the holidays offer an abundance of delicious sweet and savory foods everywhere. Avoid rich and fatty foods; uncooked meat, fish and poultry; gingerbread cookies, chocolate, candy canes, raisins, popcorn and cranberry garlands; foods containing artificial sweeteners; eggnog, coffee and teas.
3. Take care on winter walks. With the change of season comes a change in weather. Be careful of rain, snow and sleet on winter walks. Avoid salt and chemicals on sidewalks and roads as this may harm your pet’s paws. Consider snow or rain shoes, whichever might be suitable for your pup, or at least consider wiping your pet’s paws after your winter walks.
4. Check your dog’s mobility. Look for visible signs of stiffness in the morning or after rest; slowing down on walks; reluctance to get out of bed, go up or down the stairs; lethargy; grumpiness during or after walks, or when being petted.
5. Provide a high-quality dog joint supplement, like YuMOVE, which will help give extra support for your dog’s joints and help maintain or support their mobility.
YuMOVE, the UK’s #1 veterinary joint supplement(1), already helps two million+ dogs yearly live a more active life(2). For the past 15 years, YuMOVE has been providing a high quality dog joint supplement that’s scientifically proven to work in just six weeks(3). There’s also a 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee(4), if you aren’t satisfied.
To see the difference YuMOVE can make in your dog, YuMOVE is offering 40% off any YuMOVE hip and joint supplements for dogs using the code “MOVE40” for a one-time purchase or an ongoing monthly savings on subscriptions at checkout.
To learn more about how YuMOVE can help your dog, visit www.yumove.com.
