Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,885 in the last 365 days.

ATRI Issues Call for Motor Carriers and Drivers to Participate in Predatory Towing Survey

WASHINGTON, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today issued a call for motor carriers and drivers to participate in a new ATRI data collection on the impact of predatory towing in the trucking industry.

Predatory towing is any incident in which a tow truck operator egregiously overcharges, illegally seizes, damages by use of improper equipment, or withholds release of a truck and/or cargo. Recognizing its persistent negative impact on the industry, ATRI's Research Advisory Committee (RAC) identified the need to better understand this problem as a top research priority earlier this year.

The short survey asks fleets to share which types of predatory towing they deal with most frequently, what fees or delays they consider predatory, and in which states they have encountered predatory tows. It also seeks participants for a second round of more detailed data collection that will allow ATRI to quantify the frequency and operational impact of each type of predatory event. All data collected will be kept completely confidential.

"We all know that predatory towing is an issue, yet until now there has been no robust analysis on how, when, and where it happens or the impact of legislation designed to regulate these predatory practices," said Shawn R. Brown, Cargo Transporters Vice President of Safety. "By participating in ATRI's data-driven research, carriers will be helping to answer these questions and outline solutions."

Motor carriers and drivers are encouraged to complete the survey by clicking here.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atri-issues-call-for-motor-carriers-and-drivers-to-participate-in-predatory-towing-survey-301688144.html

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute

You just read:

ATRI Issues Call for Motor Carriers and Drivers to Participate in Predatory Towing Survey

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.