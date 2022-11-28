DHEC’s Food Safety Director Sandra Craig Earns Prestigious Award for Dedicated Service

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nov. 28, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) employee Sandra Craig was recently presented with the Rudy Award, one given to an individual whose service positively impacts the restaurant industry in and around the Columbia area. Craig serves as Director of DHEC’s Division of Food and Lead Risk Assessment in the Bureau of Environmental Health Services.

“This is a great achievement but not at all surprising when it comes to Sandra,” said Robin Mack, DHEC’s assistant bureau chief in Environmental Health Services. “She is a worthy recipient who is responsible for keeping Columbia residents and all South Carolinians safe through the quality services she and her team provide. She continues to excel in this role and our state is lucky to have her.”

Sandra Craig wins 2022 Rudy Award

Craig received the Rudy Award Nov. 21 during the annual Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame and Benefit Dinner. The award is named for Rudy Flyshocker, a staple in the Columbia-area restaurant industry for more than 30 years, since 1977.

Craig has a bachelor’s degree in agriculture, and 40 years of experience in Environmental Health programs at DHEC. In her current position, she helps provide statewide oversight of retail, dairy and manufactured dairy food, bottled water, soft drinks, and ice regulatory programs. She also oversees environmental assessments for childhood elevated blood lead cases.

“I am truly humbled by this award, and cannot thank my teammates at DHEC enough,” Craig said. "It is truly a group effort, and we approach each day with a renewed focus on keeping South Carolinians safe. That has always been our goal and I am honored to accept this award as a representation of the dedication we have to our great state.”

In addition to her duties at DHEC, Craig is an active member of the Conference for Food Protection, a national organization that includes state food regulators, and individuals employed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. She previously served as co-chair of the organization’s Food Recovery committee.

