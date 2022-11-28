Rock to Recovery 10 Year Anniversary with Special DJ SET BY PAUL OAKENFOLD at The Avalon Dec. 11th, 2022, at 5pm
Rock to Recovery 10 Year Anniversary with DJ SET BY PAUL OAKENFOLD at The Avalon Dec. 11th, 2022, at 5pm with David Nihill, Gina Yashere and Dean Delray.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rock to Recovery, founded by (former Korn guitarist) Wes Geer is a transformative program for those in various forms of treatment and recovery. Live and silent auction featuring art by Risk, Shepard Fairey, Louis Carreon, an elegant desert vacation stays at Tasi29 (Wes Geer’s Joshua Tree Airbnb). The event serves to raise funds and awareness for our non-profit musical programs expanding the Rock to Recovery reach, and helping to support, advocate and inspire people in all types of recovery: Wounded Warriors, addiction, mental health, PTSD, TBI, at-risk youth and foster children, and more..
Former Korn, Hed P.E., guitarist Wesley Geer founded Rock to Recovery on December 12, 2012, to give non-musicians access to the magic, and healing powers of playing music and advance the use of music expression groups in various treatment settings. It's more than just a program, it's a movement. The music sessions organically help improve body/brain chemistry by stimulating the natural release of serotonin, dopamine, endorphins, and oxytocin Since inception, R2R has worked with well over 200 treatment programs performing 600 sessions each month. Rock to Recovery's non-profit entity donates its services to state-funded programs and indigent rehabs like Clare Foundation, Friendly House, New Directions for Women, programs for at-risk youths, VA’s and the Wounded Warriors of the USAF, to name a few. The musical nature of its songwriting sessions has proven to be a unique and clinically therapeutic tool, which effectively helps those suffering from PTSD, depression, suicidal ideation, anxiety, addiction, and eating disorders. For more information, please visit: www.rocktorecovery.org.
‘I had lost all hope. Then, Rock to Recovery put a song back in my heart.’ -Hanley, USAF veteran
About the founder: Wesley Geer has been a professional musician for over 20 years. He first found success as the founding member of Jive Records artist Hed P.E. as guitarist, songwriter and producer, selling over one million albums, and had rotation on MTv. After touring the world for a decade, Wes left the band for a lifestyle change and ultimately landed in rehab. But noticed the rehab didn’t have music. Then in 2010, at almost three years sober, he was approached to play with the legendary band Korn. He joined Korn and worked with them as their touring guitarist for the next several years, traveling to 50+ countries, headlining shows, playing to crowds of 80,000 people, and appearing on a number of recordings and cable and TV shows. His music has been featured in many feature films, video games, radio, and television shows. After his departure from Korn, Wes decided to create a program that could help proliferate the use of music as a healing force in the world.
HEADLINED BY (DJ) PAUL OAKENFOLD with over 5 million albums sold worldwide and three GRAMMY nominations, Paul is hailed as the “Godfather of electronic music.” He’s been voted the world’s best DJ twice by DJ Mag, named the most influential DJ of all time by the London Evening Standard and recognized as the world’s most successful DJ by Guinness World Records.
COMEDIANS Preforming at Rock to Recovery on December 11th, 2022 at 5pm, Avalon in Hollywood, CA.
Gina Yashere was named one of the top 10 rising talents in the Hollywood Reporter and is a series regular on Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS). She currently has two, 1 hour stand up specials streaming on Netflix and her 4th is part of The Stand Ups, season 2 also streaming on Netflix. She is also known for her hilarious appearances on Last Comic Standing (NBC), The Tonight Show (NBC) and Crashing (HBO).
Dean Delrey, fresh off a sold out arena tour with his friend Bill Burr, is a case study of turning passion into a labor of love, merging his affinity with music and comedy into a thriving career on stage and a growing podcast network, having performed almost 5,000 times over the past 12 years.
David Nihill is the winner of the prestigious annual San Francisco Comedy Competition, (previous finalists include Robin Williams, Ellen DeGeneres and Dana Carvey). He has been featured on TED.com, Amazon Prime Video, The Irish Independent, Inc, Sirius XM, NPR, Ireland AM, and the Huffington Post among others. David's videos have also gone viral many times over with over 200 million views and a social following of over one million people.
