P10 Scheduled to Ring the Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange

Company Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of NYSE Listing

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced that Robert Alpert, Chairman and Co-CEO, and Clark Webb, Co-CEO along with other members of leadership are scheduled to ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, December 5, 2022.

P10 celebrates its one-year anniversary as a public company, recognizing the contributions from limited partners, general partners, employees, and stockholders. Robert Alpert and Clark Webb said, “We are thrilled to stand with the P10 team and celebrate our first year as a New York Stock Exchange listed company. As the premier private markets solutions provider in the middle and lower middle market, we build bridges to private markets by delivering a differentiated set of investment solutions to global clients. We are honored to represent the P10 family and extend our sincere appreciation for their exceptional contributions to client success.”

About P10

P10 is a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. P10’s mission is to provide its investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets. As of September 30, 2022, P10 has a global investor base of over 3,000 investors across 46 states, 54 countries and six continents, which includes some of the world’s largest pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions, and financial institutions. Visit www.p10alts.com.

Ownership Limitations

P10’s Certificate of Incorporation contains certain provisions for the protection of tax benefits relating to P10’s net operating losses. Such provisions generally void transfers of shares that would result in the creation of a new 4.99% shareholder or result in an existing 4.99% shareholder acquiring additional shares of P10.

P10 Press and Investor Contact:

info@p10alts.com