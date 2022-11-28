Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,987 in the last 365 days.

The Foxworth Theory Features Five Time Grammy Winner, Afro-Latin Jazz Leader Arturo O’Farrill (11/29 & 12/1– 9 pm ET)

Host Eugenia Foxworth (left) with Arturo O'Farrill (right)

The Foxworth Theory podcast can be seen Tues. & Thurs. at 9 pm ET on its YouTube Channel

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth presents The Foxworth Theory, streamed live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm EDT on the podcast’s own YouTube channel, where she speaks with leaders in fashion, art, culture, entertainment business, and society.

Ms. Foxworth’s guest on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 and Thursday, December 1st, 2022 at 9 pm ET is multi-Grammy winning composer, educator and bandleader Arturo O’Farrill. His professional career began with the Carla Bley Band and continued as a solo performer with a wide spectrum of artists including Dizzy Gillespie, Wynton Marsalis, and Harry Belafonte. In 2007, Arturo founded the Afro Latin Jazz Alliance as a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the performance, education, and preservation of Afro Latin music. O’Farrill earned six Grammys for his recordings, which include “Afro-Latin Jazz Suite” from the album CUBA: The Conversation Continues, “Three Revolutions” found on Familia-Tribute to Chico and Bebo, and the album Four Questions (ZOHO).

UPCOMING GUESTS

Arturo O’Farrill, multi-Grammy winning composer/bandleader/educator – 11/29/2022 & 12/1/2022

Voza Rivers, Executive Producer/Founder, New Heritage Theatre Group, NYC – 12/6/2022 & 12/8/2022

Stanley A. Brown, hit making record producer, Gospel and R&B – 12/13/2022 & 12/15/2022

For inquiries, go to pr@thefoxworththeory.com

Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
+1 201-224-6570
pr@thefoxworththeory.com

Check out this Foxworth Theory interview with filmmaker/producer Andrew Fountain ("False Pretenses")

You just read:

The Foxworth Theory Features Five Time Grammy Winner, Afro-Latin Jazz Leader Arturo O’Farrill (11/29 & 12/1– 9 pm ET)

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.