The Foxworth Theory Features Five Time Grammy Winner, Afro-Latin Jazz Leader Arturo O’Farrill (11/29 & 12/1– 9 pm ET)
NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth presents The Foxworth Theory, streamed live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm EDT on the podcast’s own YouTube channel, where she speaks with leaders in fashion, art, culture, entertainment business, and society.
Ms. Foxworth’s guest on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 and Thursday, December 1st, 2022 at 9 pm ET is multi-Grammy winning composer, educator and bandleader Arturo O’Farrill. His professional career began with the Carla Bley Band and continued as a solo performer with a wide spectrum of artists including Dizzy Gillespie, Wynton Marsalis, and Harry Belafonte. In 2007, Arturo founded the Afro Latin Jazz Alliance as a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the performance, education, and preservation of Afro Latin music. O’Farrill earned six Grammys for his recordings, which include “Afro-Latin Jazz Suite” from the album CUBA: The Conversation Continues, “Three Revolutions” found on Familia-Tribute to Chico and Bebo, and the album Four Questions (ZOHO).
UPCOMING GUESTS
Arturo O’Farrill, multi-Grammy winning composer/bandleader/educator – 11/29/2022 & 12/1/2022
Voza Rivers, Executive Producer/Founder, New Heritage Theatre Group, NYC – 12/6/2022 & 12/8/2022
Stanley A. Brown, hit making record producer, Gospel and R&B – 12/13/2022 & 12/15/2022
