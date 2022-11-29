Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Launches Four-year Combined Master’s and Bachelor’s Program for Civil Engineers
New Rose Squared program allows students to earn master's and bachelor's degrees in civil engineering within four years -- at no extra cost.
The Rose Squared (R2) program allows students with earned college credits to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in four years – at no additional cost
This dual degree offering enhances the value of our civil engineering graduates in the marketplace and equips them with the skills needed to make an immediate impact for employers and communities.”TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is answering a surging demand for structural engineers in a unique and creative way with the latest addition to its Rose Squared (R2) program that will allow students to earn both a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and a Master of Civil Engineering specializing in Structures in just four years – and at no additional cost.
— Robert A. Coons, President, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
With aging infrastructure, regulatory changes, and increased population, demand for civil engineers continues to be incredibly high. National projections show the field growing nearly 10% over the next decade, and those estimates were made prior to the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
That bill provides $550 billion in new spending in the coming years to improve the U.S. infrastructure, including bridges, ports, airports, and electric vehicle charging – all areas where structural engineers will be in great demand, particularly those with master’s degrees which allow for more professional opportunities and higher profile projects.
“Rose-Hulman civil engineering majors are in high demand because of their hands-on experience in classrooms and internships,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons. “A full 100% of our civil engineering majors are placed after graduation, working for some of the top companies in the world. This dual degree offering enhances the value of our civil engineering graduates in the marketplace and equips them with the skills needed to make an immediate impact for employers and communities.”
The Master of Civil Engineering degree specializing in Structures at Rose-Hulman is the latest in the R2 program, which allows eligible students to put their Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, and other earned college credits to work for them. The program also offers a Master of Engineering Management degree track to all majors.
In the structural engineering track, civil engineering students will have the flexibility to take graduate-level structural engineering courses during the final two years of their four-year Rose-Hulman education.
The American Society of Civil Engineers reports that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is projecting 25,000 new civil engineers will be needed each year throughout the rest of this decade, and that number doesn’t consider the impact of IIJA bill.
“These degrees offer incredible opportunities for civil engineers to play a major role in designing and building infrastructure and other facilities that will shape our future,” said Department Head and Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering Jim Hanson, PhD. “With more than half of our civil engineering majors going on to get their master’s at some point in their careers, and that often taking two years or more, this program offers students an accelerated path to earning a master’s degree and expanding their professional possibilities and earning potential.”
The R2 program will be available to new students beginning in Fall 2023. Current Rose-Hulman students are eligible to apply to the program now.
Learn more about the R2 Master of Civil Engineering in Structures and Master of Engineering Management programs at www.rose-hulman.edu/r2.
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor, and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of nearly 2,200 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.
