Through rain and snow, WVDOT takes pride rebuilding washed-out railroad bridge

For Pennington and other Cenforce workers rebuilding the Trout Run Bridge, it’s a labor of love.



Barkley is one of two men on the Cass crew with direct ties to the railroad and to the area. Barkley’s father worked as a train engineer running Shay locomotives on Cass scenic railroad, and Barkley grew up on the Cass to Durbin run.



“He’s one of the old-timers that knows about the railroad and a lot about the Shay engines,” Barkley said. “People seek him all over the place to speak about Cass.”



Pennington feels personally responsible to help reopen the Cass to Durbin run. “I think we owe it to the state and to the nation to open this back up so people can see the beauty of the river and this valley,” Pennington said.