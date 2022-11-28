Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,974 in the last 365 days.

Hawaii Statewide transportation plan virtual public meetings scheduled Dec. 5, 6, 14, & 15

Posted on Nov 28, 2022 in Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be holding virtual public meetings on the update of the Hawaii Statewide Transportation Plan (HSTP) on Dec. 5, 6, 14, & 15. The HSTP looks at the future of transportation for the next 25 years and will update the State’s long-term transportation goals and policies for air, water, and land.  The HDOT will be holding a series of virtual public meetings to share an overview and gather feedback on the draft HSTP. The meetings will be held on four separate dates and times to offer flexibility. 

The virtual public meetings will be held using Microsoft Teams. Meeting information is as follows: 

Monday, Dec. 5, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. 

  • Click here for Microsoft Teams meeting link or call 1-808-829-4853, Conference ID: 771 012 937# 

 

Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

  • Click here for Microsoft Teams meeting link or call 1-808-829-4853, Conference ID: 645 142 130# 

 

Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. 

  • Click here for Microsoft Teams meeting link or call 1-808-829-2853, Conference ID: 616 792 223# 

 

Thursday, Dec. 15, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

  • Click here for Microsoft Teams meeting link or call 1-808-829-4853, Conference ID: 736 774 997# 

 

Please join us at one of the meetings to share your thoughts on the future of Hawaii’s transportation systems. Meeting attendees will also have a chance to win a random prize giveaway. 

Information on the development of the HSTP can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/administration/hawaii-statewide-transportation-plan/  

 

For more information about the project, please visit https://arcg.is/1KmHSP or contact Tomo Murata at (808) 831-7984 or [email protected] or Kathleen Chu at  [email protected].   

 

To request language interpretation an auxiliary aid or special services (e.g., sign language interpreter, materials in alternate format), please contact the HDOT Statewide Transportation Planning Office prior to the meeting date. Please submit requests in a timely manner to allow an adequate period to fulfill requests. 

 

Statewide Transportation Planning Office  

Hawai’i Department of Transportation 

200 Rodgers Blvd 

Honolulu, Hawaii  96819 

Phone: (808) 831-7973 

[email protected] 

 

Text telephone (TTY) users may use the telecommunication relay service (TRS) to contact HDOT.  Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, braille, or electronic copy. 

 

### 

You just read:

Hawaii Statewide transportation plan virtual public meetings scheduled Dec. 5, 6, 14, & 15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.