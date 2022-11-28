State Arts Agency puts out 2 Calls for Artists for RIC's Feinstein School of Education and Human Development

Applications close Feb. 6, 2023

The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) has issued a Call for two new public art commissions-- an exterior work budgeted for $100,000 and an interior commission for $35,000. The artwork is for the Feinstein School of Education and Human Development, Horace Mann Hall, at Rhode Island College.

Through a competitive selection process, two artists or teams of artists will be chosen to create artwork that is welcoming, celebratory, inclusive and evokes learning, play, childhood, knowledge, intellectual growth, teaching and RIC's diversity.

There is no fee to apply. The deadline for the calls is Feb. 6.

"From our classrooms to our galleries to our public spaces, art has an important and enriching presence on our campus. This new work of art will be the signature element of a modernized, reimagined Horace Mann Hall and will serve as an inspiration to all who teach and learn there," said RIC's president Dr. Jack R. Warner.

"We are proud to once again partner with Rhode Island College to enhance the campus with public art," said RISCA's Executive Director, Lynne McCormack. "We are excited that these projects will be part of this important renovation and will provide inspiration to all who work and learn in Horace Mann Hall."

During 2022, Horace Mann Hall, a 46,000-square-foot building and home to the School of Education, received a major makeover. The building's three-story tower has been renovated to include six classrooms, three new seminar rooms and a reconfigured computer lab. It houses the departments of Elementary Education, Special Education and Educational Studies.