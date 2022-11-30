Front Line Medical Technologies Announces Major Traction in 2022

Adoption growing rapidly for the COBRA-OS, smallest aortic occlusion device on the market.

The COBRA-OS was designed with a much lower profile than traditional REBOA devices, which helps make the device much faster and easier to use, with a lower risk of complications.” — Front Line co-founder Adam Power, MD

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Front Line Medical Technologies, Inc., a Canadian medical device company, announced they have surpassed their 2022 goals for the COBRA-OS®, an innovative aortic occlusion device with an extremely low profile for Resuscitative Endovascular Balloon Occlusion of the Aorta (REBOA). Currently, the device is being used by medical professionals in the US and Canada, including many of the major trauma centers and within the US military.

“The COBRA-OS was designed with a much lower profile than traditional REBOA devices, which helps make the device much faster and easier to use, with a lower risk of complications,” said Front Line co-founder Adam Power, MD, a practicing vascular surgeon. “There are both established and new hospitals REBOA programs using the COBRA-OS device in their REBOA programs for their patients due to these benefits.”

Medical professionals using the COBRA-OS have reported major advantages with the smaller device, including reducing REBOA deployment procedure time and simplifying insertion. Overall, most users are reporting that the device has a high degree of benefit combined with a lower risk of complications.

“Trauma is of course one of the leading causes of death in North America, so that was our initial focus,” said Front Line co-founder and biomedical engineer Asha Parekh, Ph.D. “However, in the past year, we’ve gained significant interest in using the COBRA-OS for other applications as well, including postpartum hemorrhage, which is very exciting for future possibilities.”

The COBRA-OS gained FDA clearance and Health Canada approval in 2021 and the company is also pursuing clearance in Europe and other countries around the world.

About Front Line Medical Technologies: Front Line Medical Technologies is a Canadian medical device company based in London, Ontario. Front Line is led by a unique team who are passionate about lowering the barriers to bleeding control and resuscitation worldwide. For more information about Front Line and the COBRA-OS® visit FrontLineMedTech.com