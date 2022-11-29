Social PayMe™ partners with PlayOne™ NFT and Modern Edge Collective for 2022 Art Basel Event
Social PayMe™, a new platform for social media creators/influencers, fans/followers, and brands, is partnering with PlayOne™ NFT and Modern Edge CollectiveMIAMI, FL, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social PayMe™, a new platform for social media creators/influencers, fans/followers, and brands, is partnering with PlayOne™ NFT and Modern Edge Collective for BAS3L CONNECT during #ArtBasel in Miami, FL on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 7 – 11 p.m.
There will be:
• VIP networking
• Live body taping
• NFT art auction
• Complimentary bites and drinks
Five famous NFT artists will be in attendance and showing their art:
• The Black Tape Project
• Super Buddha
• Jack Storms
• Akiva Alpert
• Emily Miller
“We are working with musicians and artists to distribute content on our platform, and what Social PayMe™ is doing can further help artists gain value from their supporters,” says Volen Tsolov, COO of PlayOne™ NFT.
“We are excited to work with Social PayMe™, being able to integrate offerings to artists, celebrities, and musicians alike,” explains Tsolov.
“Web3 is all about monetizing collaboration and we are excited to help artist and influencers to manage fans and followers, market to brands, measure their results, and even mint social NFTs” says Dr. Ravi Singh, Founder of Social PayMe™.
The marketplace utilizes proprietary technology called “Social NFT Platform as a Service” (SNFT PaaS) and allows influencers to monetize, market, manage, and measure their social media easily all in one place. By minting their posts into NFTs, influencers can create their own custom webpage to market themselves and collaborate with brands, and sell their NFTs via a social media-centric NFT marketplace. In addition, influencers can now measure their social media influence with truly accurate measurements in aggregate across all platforms and in real time.
SocialPayMe™ is headquartered in Miami, Florida – the “Crypto Capital of the US” – and will be hosting a private VIP launch party in downtown Miami Dec 1st from 6pm-9pm at the PlayOne™ NFT headquarters rooftop suite for members of the press, influencers, brands, and Chief Marketing Officers. Location: 33 SW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33130
