Secretary Blinken’s Call with Kazakhstani Foreign Minister Tileuberdi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke on November 26 with Kazakhstani Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi about our steadfast support for Kazakhstan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and the upcoming U.S.-Kazakhstan Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue. The Secretary discussed the November 20 elections and Kazakhstan’s welcoming of international observers. Secretary Blinken also reiterated the United States’ support for President Tokayev’s political and economic reforms and stressed that their full implementation will be important to ensuring a prosperous Kazakhstan and a secure Central Asia.

Secretary Blinken thanked Foreign Minister Tileuberdi for Kazakhstan’s continued partnership. He noted that the United States looks forward to participating in the upcoming Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue with Kazakhstan in order to advance our shared objectives.

