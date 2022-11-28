Martinrea International Inc. to Present at the National Bank Financial 3rd Annual Clean Tech Conference

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced Rob Wildeboer, Executive Chairman, will present at the National Bank Financial 3rd Annual Clean Tech Conference (Virtual Format) on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 (schedules are subject to change without further notice).

Mr. Wildeboer will be a guest on the “Developing a North American Supply Chain for Next Gen Batteries” panel along with Soroush Nazarpour, President and Chief Executive Officer of NanoXplore Inc., and Jean Francois Beland, Vice President, Ressources Quebec of Investissement Quebec.

During the presentation, Mr. Wildeboer may refer to the Company’s general business and strategy as outlined in the Company’s investor presentation posted on www.martinrea.com and in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form, and other public documents, available on www.sedar.com.

About Martinrea International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea’s vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com. Follow Martinrea on Twitter and Facebook.

