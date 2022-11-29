Actual SEO Media, Inc. Experienced content writers posses an invaluable skill that can help companies communicate what they are about, and why their customers may need their services. There are many tools to use to help search what customers want to know and what questions they are asking.

Actual SEO Media Inc, discusses why titles can be challenging to write and breaks down how to create interesting yet SEO proper titles and headlines.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEO Titles and Why They Are The Bane of Every Writer's Existence



Writing interesting and informative articles can be challenging enough, but trying to think of good SEO titles and headlines can be the real challenge. With limited characters and a lot of requirements, what is a writer to do? Titles need to follow SEO standards to please the Google overloads, yet, trying to hook audiences poses its own challenge.

Some people will say that it is best to stick with SEO standards, while others will claim that clever and creative titles are the way to go. So which is it? Is there a happy medium, and if so, where is the line?



"Why Are Titles So Damn Difficult??!!"



Before the previous question is answered, let's talk about why titles are difficult to write. Sometimes, if the "why" to a problem can be isolated, it can be easier to find a solution.

Look at titles and what is required of them. For SEO purposes, titles have to be short enough to fit a certain space on the SERP. Titles should be anywhere between sixty to seventy characters. It needs to be short, sweet, and to the point. It should also include a good focus keyword, and even a geotag, depending on the purpose of the article. With these requirements, titles need to be eye-catching yet give a good indication of what the article is about.

The difficult part about titles, in a word, is communication. Communicating to audiences everything in just a few short, eye-catching, yet choosing SEO-approved words is what makes creating titles and headings so infuriating to writers all over the world. SEO titles make writing 280 characters feel like a novel.

As frustrating as titles can be, do not despair. Where this is a will, there is a way. This article aims to give some insight into how to find the happy medium of creative titles that can still rank well.



What Is the Audience Asking?



When trying to figure out a good title, do a bit of research. See what people are searching for. As a content writer, it is always important to try and figure out what audiences are searching for with a particular keyword. Google has a "People also ask" section. Writers will do well to take advantage of this tool if they are not already. This tool not only helps formulate titles but can also help formulate articles as well.

For example, when looking up how to create interesting SEO titles, Google also suggested these questions:

-How to Create SEO Page TItles That Stand Out

-What is my SEO Title?

-What is a good catchy headline?

-What are catchy titles?

-How do you make an attention-grabber title

These questions can help spark a bit of inspiration as well as help answer what readers are already searching for.

The Audience is Not a Moron



While the language and reading level many writers choose to use may not scream doctoral-level writing, it does not mean that readers cannot figure out when they are being spoken down to or pandered to. The point of titles is to quickly inform the reader about what they are about to click on. Therefore, titles need to be honest.

Likewise, titles should also not go above the reader's head. They need to be at a common level that most readers can understand. Therefore, titles with vocabulary that goes over most people's heads are going to get passed over.

So what titles are people actually clicking on? Well, Google has answered that question in a way. The reason why Google has SEO standards in place is that articles with said standards are what readers are clicking on. Readers want titles that are simple. It helps that titles are unique and give the indication that the article will have something new to say from the dozens of other articles they just clicked through.

If a title indicates making a task easier and faster, there is a good chance that a reader will click on it. For instance, "5 Simple Tips..." or Jump-start your..." tend to be popular ways to start SEO titles.



Don't Let Clickbait Titles Bite You In The Rear



Let's talk about clickbait for a moment. There is a bit of a love/hate relationship with clickbait titles. On the one hand, they can really grab a reader's attention. However, on the other hand, they can end up turning an interested reader into a pretty ticked-off reader.

Bad clickbait titles tend to give a false impression and expectations about the article which is not good for SEO. There is this thing called bounce rate.

Google can see how quickly someone scrolls through a page. If there are too many views that "bounce" off the site, Google will deem the site unworthy and will not rank well. Bad clickbait can also affect credibility if the article is posted to a press release site. Making outrageous claims and bad titles just to create more traffic could ruin a site's reputation pretty fast.

Overall, for those who want to tread the waters of a clickbait title, tread carefully. It is one thing to want to get creative and draw the reader's attention, but it is a whole other thing to fool them completely.

Take a look at a few examples to stay away from:

-"...your jaw will drop."

-"You won't believe what happens next!"

-"The worst thing happened when.....I'm speechless."

-"....sent chills up my spine."

-"The most terrifying....."

These titles might catch a few interested readers, but most of the time, the content just leaves the reader frustrated, which leads to them leaving quickly. Plus, the Internet has been around long enough. Most people today can spot clickbait from a mile away and know what signs to stay away from.

Not all clickbait can be bad. Some can help inform people, especially about serious topics such as YMYL or Your Life Your Money topics. Those who write high-quality YMYL content will probably want to grab readers' attention as quickly as possible, especially if the article has crucial information.

Take a look at some potentially useful clickbait titles that could grab a reader's attention:

-"Check Out These Life Hacks to Save Time and Money"

-"5 Simple Lifestyle Hacks to Help Burn Fat and Gain Energy."

-"Thinking About Investing in Crypto Currency? Read This First"

-"Ten Hidden Places to Visit Before Your Die"

-"Consider This Advice Before Getting Married"

Titles...Simple, Right?

Titles and headings are just difficult. There is no simple explanation or equation to make the task any easier. Current times, interests, and one's creativity all play a crucial part in the process of figuring out what an audience wants.

The question of whether or not clever or SEO standard titles are better may never truly be solved. However, if one is clever enough, they can take what is given and use it to their advantage to create something never seen before.

"As a leading Houston SEO company, Actual SEO Media, Inc. empowers its clients to maximize their digital marketing potential. By harnessing the power of search engine optimization, the company helps businesses expand their online reach and establish a stronger presence on the Internet. In addition to SEO, Actual SEO Media, Inc. also specializes in content writing. Their writers are known for their creativity and for being able to create content that can appeal to any audience. For more information, contact the office at (832) 834 - 0661 or by email at info@actualseomedia.com."



Sugar Land PPC Agency US Based, In-house SEO Team With Strategic Custom Digital Marketing