DDOT Expands its Winter Wonder Theme this Year to Both DC Circulator and DC Streetcar

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announces that the theme of its “Winter Wonder Bus” for DC Circulator will now change to “Winter Wonder Rides” now that the DC Streetcar is also receiving a festive winter wrap this holiday season.

This year’s Winter Wonder Ride theme is, “Spreading Joy Around the District.” The exterior of the holiday DC Circulator and DC Streetcar is decorated with a multi-colored, pastel wrap featuring various animals participating in fun snow activities. Individuals and families can take a Winter Wonder Ride on DC Streetcar along the H Street/Benning Corridor. Those looking to take a Winter Wonder Ride on DC Circulator can find the holiday bus along the following routes:

National Mall: November 21 – November 27; the wrapped bus will serve this route on weekends between November 27 and January 7

Eastern Market-L’Enfant Plaza/National Mall: November 28 – December 3

Woodley Park-Adams Morgan-McPherson Square: December 4 – December 10

Rosslyn-Dupont Circle: December 11 – December 17

Georgetown-Union Station: December 18 – December24

Congress Heights-Union Station Georgetown: December 26 – January 7

Additionally, DC Circulator’s Winter Wonder Ride will be at the following special events, and will include an interactive experience inside the bus for all ages:

Jolly Jamboree: Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, RISE Demonstration Center, 2730 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

Georgetown GLOW: Friday, December 9, 2022, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 1041 Wisconsin Avenue NW

Downtown DC Holiday Market: Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, F Street NW between 7th and 9th Streets NW. Entrance is outside the National Portrait Gallery and Smithsonian American Art Museum

Residents and visitors who attend these events will have the opportunity to win a limited-edition Winter Wonder Ride mug, as well as DC Circulator and DC Streetcar swag. They are encouraged to take photos of the Winter Wonder Rides and tag @dcstreetcar or @dccirculator, with the hashtag #WinterWonderRideDC on social media. Ten lucky photo submissions will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

For more information on visiting DDOT Transit Services’ Winter Wonder Rides, please visit: dcstreetcar.com and/or dccirculator.com.