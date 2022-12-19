Energy Industry Veteran David Brooks Joins ikeGPS as Director of Enterprise Solutions for Utilities
IKE’s investment in the electric utility market continues with the addition of yet another proven sales leader in the industry.
IKE has been building a team of proven leaders and performers in the electric utility space to help our utility customers defend the integrity of their grid infrastructures.”BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ikeGPS, the leading provider of grid infrastructure data acquisition and analysis tools for electric utilities in the US, today announced that David Brooks has joined the company and will serve as Director of Enterprise Solutions for Utilities for the Northeast and North Central United States and Canada.
Mr. Brooks brings over 30 years of field and sales experience to IKE, most recently as Strategic Sales Director for E Source, where he sold their management consulting, technical advisory, and data science services directly to electric utilities.
Previously, Mr. Brooks worked in various engineering, operations, and asset management roles responsible for transmission & distribution assets including outage restorations, distribution grid interconnection negotiations and agreements.
He then moved to the utility vendor side of the industry, promoting enterprise-level utility technology platforms and solutions as a Sales Director. He has achieved significant year-over-year sales performance for several leading utility technology companies including Honeywell, Elster, Aclara–formerly Tollgrade.
About his new role with IKE, Brooks said, “Utilities today must spearhead sustainability and decarbonization efforts within each of their customer segments, while at the same time driving higher resiliency and reliability from their aging grid assets, all without the benefit of increasing financial resources. These massive challenges bring unprecedented opportunities for innovative companies such as IKE to apply new technology and approaches to help our clients solve difficult problems.”
The hiring comes as IKE continues to expand its industry-leading suite of hardware and software tools that help electric utilities acquire and analyze data to secure, maintain, and improve their grid infrastructures, which include the utility poles, wires, and other assets associated with the US electric grid’s physical structure.
IkeGPS’s Vice President of Utilities, Carl Almeter, said of Mr. Books’ hiring, “IKE has been building a team of proven leaders and performers in the electric utility space to help our utility customers defend the integrity of their grid infrastructures. With David, we’ve added a linchpin to our team and we’re excited for him to work with and expand our growing customer base.”
David Brooks holds a BSEE degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.
