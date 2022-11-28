Hawaii Statewide transportation plan virtual public meetings scheduled Dec. 5, 6, 14, & 15

News Posted on Nov 28, 2022 in Main

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be holding virtual public meetings on the update of the Hawaii Statewide Transportation Plan (HSTP) on Dec. 5, 6, 14, & 15. The HSTP looks at the future of transportation for the next 25 years and will update the State’s long-term transportation goals and policies for air, water, and land. The HDOT will be holding a series of virtual public meetings to share an overview and gather feedback on the draft HSTP. The meetings will be held on four separate dates and times to offer flexibility.

The virtual public meetings will be held using Microsoft Teams. Meeting information is as follows:

Monday, Dec. 5, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Click here for Microsoft Teams meeting link or call 1-808-829-4853, Conference ID: 771 012 937#

Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Click here for Microsoft Teams meeting link or call 1-808-829-4853, Conference ID: 645 142 130#

Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Click here for Microsoft Teams meeting link or call 1-808-829-2853, Conference ID: 616 792 223#

Thursday, Dec. 15, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Click here for Microsoft Teams meeting link or call 1-808-829-4853, Conference ID: 736 774 997#

Please join us at one of the meetings to share your thoughts on the future of Hawaii’s transportation systems. Meeting attendees will also have a chance to win a random prize giveaway.

Information on the development of the HSTP can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/administration/hawaii-statewide-transportation-plan/

For more information about the project, please visit https://arcg.is/1KmHSP or contact Tomo Murata at (808) 831-7984 or [email protected] or Kathleen Chu at [email protected].

To request language interpretation an auxiliary aid or special services (e.g., sign language interpreter, materials in alternate format), please contact the HDOT Statewide Transportation Planning Office prior to the meeting date. Please submit requests in a timely manner to allow an adequate period to fulfill requests.

Statewide Transportation Planning Office

Hawai’i Department of Transportation

200 Rodgers Blvd

Honolulu, Hawaii 96819

Phone: (808) 831-7973

[email protected]

Text telephone (TTY) users may use the telecommunication relay service (TRS) to contact HDOT. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, braille, or electronic copy.

