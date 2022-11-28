AVH Representative Attends The 2022 Automotive News Leading Women Conference
Miss Rachel Dupree is attending the 2022 Automotive News Leading Women Conference to expand her network and improve her expertise in Automotive marketing.
Surrounding yourself with industry experts and thought leaders is one of the best ways to learn quickly and efficiently”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ian Whitmarsh, Creative Director for Accelerate Venture Holdings is excited to announce that Miss Rachel Dupree, Communications Executive | Copywriting for AVH, is attending the 2022 Automotive News Leading Women Conference in Detroit, Michigan from November 30th through December 1st!
Prior to her career at AVH, Miss Dupree worked for two well-known magazines: SB Magazine in Shreveport, Louisiana and TulsaPeople Magazine in Tulsa, Oklahoma. AVH acquired Miss Dupree in an effort to expand AVH’s range of expertise and bolster internal and external marketing endeavors.
Having been in the Automotive Industry for some time now, she aspires to grow her knowledge about the industry so that she may better understand client perspective and ultimately improve her writing as it relates to automotive.
“Surrounding yourself with industry experts and thought leaders is one of the best ways to learn quickly and efficiently,” says Whitmarsh. “We know she is looking forward to learning more about the automotive scene and networking with well-connected, accomplished women who have a lot of insight to share.”
Miss Dupree will be networking with a large group of successful leading women who have expertise and wisdom to share about the Automotive Industry as she learns more about how dealerships operate, lessons in leadership, and DEI initiatives and cultures.
AVH is a proud partner with thousands of clients in automotive, home services, finance and other industries, providing proprietary, cutting-edge lead enhancement and marketing fulfillment services to each one through our C3 Dealer product. If you’re interested in learning more about how C3 Dealer can help dealerships increase sales through the end of the year, visit c3dealer.com.
We are always searching for ways to improve and expose our employees to new ideas so that we can more effectively deliver our products and services to current and future clients. “People. Product. Process. Profit.” are the principles upon which AVH bases its practice, and conferences like this provide our employees with opportunities to enact these four important aspects of AVH.
This year’s speakers are:
>> Lisa Bodell, CEO of FutureThink
>> Denise Gray, Head of External Affairs and Government Relations at North America LG Energy Solution Michigan Inc.
>> Erin Klepaski, Senior Vice President, Sales Alliance at Ally Financial
>> Laurie Kelly, Vice President of Marketing at Jim Moran & Associates, Inc.
>> Lyn St. James, Co-founder and President of Women in Motorsports North America
>> Lia Theodosiou-Pisanelli, VP of Partner Products, Programs and Operations at Aurora Innovation
>> Chandra Vassar, Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Nissan Americas
We wish Miss Dupree safe travels, and we hope she enjoys her time at the 2022 Automotive News Leading Women Conference.
Have fun, Rachel!
About Accelerate Venture Holdings, LLC
Accelerate Venture Holdings, LLC is a relationship-based firm that is focused on investing in engaged people, creative products, proprietary distribution channels, and revenue-scalable companies that drive business and seek success. AVH invests in organizations it believes have leading competitive positions in defendable markets. The company operates on the principles of “People. Product. Process. Profit.” as it acquires, refines, and sells. Visit accelerateventureholdings.com for more information.
For inquiries, contact AVH at media@accelerateventureholdings.com.
