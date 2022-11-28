Submit Release
Coastal Reserve to hold Fall local advisory committee meetings

Morehead City, NC

The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve will hold Fall local advisory committee meetings Dec. 5 through 14 for their ten reserve sites. All meetings are open to the public.

Emily and Richardson Preyer Buckridge Reserve
Dec. 5 at 10:30 a.m.
Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge Office
205 S. Ludington Drive
Columbia, NC 27925

Masonboro Island Reserve
Dec. 9 at 10:00 a.m.
UNCW Center for Marine Science – Fishbowl Conference Room
5600 Marvin Moss Lane, Wilmington, NC 28409

Currituck Banks Reserve
Dec. 6 at 10:00 a.m.
Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education
1160 Village Lane, Corolla, NC 27927

Zeke’s Island Reserve
Dec. 12 at 10:00 a.m.
Fort Fisher Recreation Area – Education Room
1000 Loggerhead Road, Kure Beach, 28449

Kitty Hawk Woods Reserve
Dec. 7 at 10:00 a.m.
Kitty Hawk Town Hall
101 Veterans Memorial Dr, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949

Permuda Island Reserve **Virtual**
Dec. 13 at 10:00 a.m.
Join meeting online

Bird Island Reserve
Dec. 7 at 1:00 p.m.
Sunset Beach Town Hall – Conference Room
700 Sunset Boulevard North, Sunset Beach, 28468

Rachel Carson Reserve
Dec. 13 at 3:00 p.m.
NOAA Beaufort Laboratory
Administration Building
101 Pivers Island Rd, Beaufort, NC 28516

Buxton Woods Reserve
Dec. 8 at 1:00 p.m.
The Fessenden Center
46830 North Carolina Highway 12
Buxton, NC 27920

Bald Head Woods Reserve
Dec. 14 at 1:00 p.m.
Bald Head Island Conservancy – Media Center
700 Federal Road, Bald Head Island, 28461

 

Local advisory committees consist of citizens and representatives from community organizations, government agencies, and non-governmental partner organizations who provide the Division of Coastal Management’s Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve staff with guidance and feedback regarding program activities and management of the reserve sites.

The North Carolina Division of Coastal Management, a division of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, works to protect, conserve and manage North Carolina's coastal resources in the 20 coastal counties. The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve Program protects natural areas for education, research, and compatible traditional uses. Since its creation in 1989, the program has preserved more than 44,000 acres of unique coastal environments at 10 sites along the coast.

                                                                          # # #

