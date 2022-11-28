Coastal Reserve to hold Fall local advisory committee meetings

Morehead City, NC

Nov 28, 2022

The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve will hold Fall local advisory committee meetings Dec. 5 through 14 for their ten reserve sites. All meetings are open to the public.

Emily and Richardson Preyer Buckridge Reserve

Dec. 5 at 10:30 a.m.

Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge Office

205 S. Ludington Drive

Columbia, NC 27925 Masonboro Island Reserve

Dec. 9 at 10:00 a.m.

UNCW Center for Marine Science – Fishbowl Conference Room

5600 Marvin Moss Lane, Wilmington, NC 28409 Currituck Banks Reserve

Dec. 6 at 10:00 a.m.

Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education

1160 Village Lane, Corolla, NC 27927 Zeke’s Island Reserve

Dec. 12 at 10:00 a.m.

Fort Fisher Recreation Area – Education Room

1000 Loggerhead Road, Kure Beach, 28449 Kitty Hawk Woods Reserve

Dec. 7 at 10:00 a.m.

Kitty Hawk Town Hall

101 Veterans Memorial Dr, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949 Permuda Island Reserve **Virtual**

Dec. 13 at 10:00 a.m.

Join meeting online Bird Island Reserve

Dec. 7 at 1:00 p.m.

Sunset Beach Town Hall – Conference Room

700 Sunset Boulevard North, Sunset Beach, 28468 Rachel Carson Reserve

Dec. 13 at 3:00 p.m.

NOAA Beaufort Laboratory

Administration Building

101 Pivers Island Rd, Beaufort, NC 28516 Buxton Woods Reserve

Dec. 8 at 1:00 p.m.

The Fessenden Center

46830 North Carolina Highway 12

Buxton, NC 27920 Bald Head Woods Reserve

Dec. 14 at 1:00 p.m.

Bald Head Island Conservancy – Media Center

700 Federal Road, Bald Head Island, 28461

Local advisory committees consist of citizens and representatives from community organizations, government agencies, and non-governmental partner organizations who provide the Division of Coastal Management’s Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve staff with guidance and feedback regarding program activities and management of the reserve sites.

The North Carolina Division of Coastal Management, a division of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, works to protect, conserve and manage North Carolina's coastal resources in the 20 coastal counties. The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve Program protects natural areas for education, research, and compatible traditional uses. Since its creation in 1989, the program has preserved more than 44,000 acres of unique coastal environments at 10 sites along the coast.

# # #