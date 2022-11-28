GREATER GOOD CHARITIES JOINS FORCES WITH WAG! AND DONATESTOCK TO HELP DELIVER MILLIONS OF MEALS TO ANIMAL SHELTERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY AND UKRAINE

GivingTuesday Campaign Will Feed Thousands of Pets in Need

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Wash., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit, Wag!, an American pet services marketplace platform, and DonateStock, a fintech philanthropy company, will join forces to help feed thousands of pets in need this holiday season. The annual Greater Good Charities’ GivingTuesday Pet Food Drive will deliver millions of meals for pets in animal shelters across the U.S. and for pets (shelter and owned) in Ukraine. DonateStock is working with Wag! to allocate proceeds from their Community Shares Program and generously matching donations on GivingTuesday, dollar-for-dollar, up to one million meals.

“Pet food is the number one expense for animal shelters,” said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. “These food donations will help free up dollars to allow shelters to use funds in other critical ways, like medical care and supplies. And, in Ukraine, pet food donations are a matter of life and death for shelter pets and can make a difference in a pet owner’s ability to continue caring for their own pets.”

The need for help across the globe is unprecedented. According to a recent report by Shelter Animals Count (SAC), there are 7.3 percent more pets entering shelters than leaving so far in 2022. Additionally, stray dogs and owner surrendered cats are entering the shelters at the highest rate in four years.

And, as the conflict in Ukraine continues, shelters are over capacity with homeless, lost, and abandoned pets and the food supply in the region is insecure. Both individual pet owners and animal shelters are in dire need of pet food and supplies.

“We’re honored to continue our work with Greater Good Charities to provide healthy meals to pets in need across the country and in Ukraine,” said Garrett Smallwood, CEO and Chair of Wag!. “We are passionate about making sure all pets have the resources they need to live healthy, happy lives and hope our efforts here can help create better futures for these pets.”



Greater Good Charities and Wag! have worked together since 2017 and together the two entities have donated more than 16 million meals to help shelter pets in need.

The funding raised through GivingTuesday will be used to distribute meals starting immediately to animal shelters across the country that need it most, as well as through channels Greater Good Charities has established in Ukraine since the war began last February.

To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good in the world, please visit greatergood.org.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, has provided more than $475 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

About Wag!

Wag! Group Co. (“Wag!”, PET on Nasdaq) strives to be the #1 platform for busy pet parents, offering access to 5-star dog walking, pet sitting, expert pet advice, wellness plans, and one-on-one training from Wag!’s community of 400,000 local pet caregivers nationwide, in addition to pet insurance options from the leading pet insurance companies. Making pet parents happy is what Wag! does best. With safety and wellness at the forefront, Wag! has a trusted record of experience with more than 12 million pet care services completed by pet caregivers on the Wag! Platform, across 5,300 cities and 50 states, with pet parents rating 96% of services as 5-star. Wag! also operates Petted.com, the nation's largest pet insurance comparison marketplace, Furmacy.com, a local pharmacy which supports busy veterinary clinics, and the Wag! Pet Caregiver App, which empowers pet caregivers to care for pets in their neighborhood and earn real money. For more information, visit wag.co.

About DonateStock

DonateStock is a fintech philanthropy company that is democratizing charitable stock giving by making it easy and accessible to millions of nonprofits and donors. DonateStock streamlines the stock gifting process making it fast, safe, and free for donors and allowing nonprofits to solicit, receive and process stock gifts at scale. By making stock gifting easy and accessible to all, DonateStock is unlocking billions in annual funding while helping thousands of nonprofits impact millions of lives. For more information, visit donatestock.com.

